The harsh life of an orphan

Let me start by referring to the philosophical statement, “Success has so many godfathers but failure is an orphan.” The statement substantiates the fact that an orphan lives a solitary life, especially if underaged. Orphans are being maltreated everywhere in the world, especially in African countries.  Family members usually inherit the property that their late parents leave for them, and do not take care of them.

Many of these orphans end up becoming miscreants, disturbing the peace of the neighbourhood and the town. Abandoned orphans are potential threats to the peace of the society.

There are potential medical doctors, lawyers, engineers and agriculturists among the neglected orphans in the various orphanages across the country if they have access to western education. If not, they will definitely reach the state of adulthood one day and become a threat to the society. Those who are in authority should prioritise the welfare of the abandoned children before they get involved in nefarious activities that will be inimical to the society.

Another thing to note is that there are illegal orphanages in the country. The government should enforce proper monitoring by supervising their day-to-day activities throughout the federation.

Recently, a baby factory was discovered in Ondo State. It was operating under the guise of an orphanage. The orphanages that used to be a place of safety have become something else these days. I, therefore, urge our leaders to salvage the lives of the innocent orphans nationwide.

Rev. Oladimeji Michael Olalekan, Ibadan

