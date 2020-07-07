The exit of Bode Akindele

THE recent demise of the Parakoyi of Ibadanland, Chief Bode Akindele, certainly signalled the end of an era, especially in the real sector of the Nigerian economy. A captain of industry, Chief Akindele had, since he was a young man, demonstrated an uncanny ability to invest and make money work for him. He was born into a unique family setting in which his father, Pa Laniyan Akindele was a Christian and his mother, Rabiat Adedigba, a wealthy and politically influential woman from Ibadan, was a Muslim, and on record as the first woman to perform the Hajj pilgrimage from her part of the Western Region as it was then known.

Akindele attended Olubi Primary School in Ibadan and then Lisabi School, a commercial school in Abeokuta, now in Ogun State, for the Higher School Certificate education. He had planned to read law in those days like many of his peers but he was eventually swayed by the lure of business. He worked at different posts, serving as the secretary of a manager in the United African Company (UAC) and as a worker with the Western Union of Exporters and Importers. It is on record that the money given to him to obtain a passport to travel abroad turned out to be the seed capital with which he bought a sewing machine, which he sold for good profit. His initial commercial activities included establishing a warehouse to accommodate his stock of items, from pharmaceutical drugs to odds and ends. He had registered his own company as early as age of 20.

Akindele birthed his own coastal services company and engaged in clearing and forwarding business, which eventually morphed into a bigger concern doing full shipping and maintenance. He used his school connections to access the facilities for his businesses and toiled to expand his capital base and before long, he had become fully established as a business magnate whose Modandola Group of Companies was involved in a myriad of economic activities headquartered in the United Kingdom.

An ordained knight of the Methodist church, Sir Akindele was a business mogul with a large heart: he mixed business with philanthropy, giving generously to public causes. As a matter of fact, with the onset of the coronavirus, he was named as a major and critical donor to the government in its war against the pandemic. He was also involved in the development of youth empowerment programmes under the aegis of the Bode Akindele Yield Initiative (BAYI) which he ran in collaboration with some institutions of higher learning. The programmes are concerned with the development of entrepreneurship among the youth population in the country. Part of the objectives of BAYI is the impartation of solid societal values like patriotism, innovation and creativity to the youth population in the country and the rehabilitation of miscreants and their restoration to more meaningful lives. This is without prejudice to his scholarship programmes from which tens of thousands of students have already benefited.

To be sure, the business environment in a country like Nigeria is strewn with landmines of sabotage and subterfuge. Deals and offers fail regularly and Sir Akindele was not unduly protected from such sour experiences. But he took these experiences in his stride, prevailing eventually over many of them. He believed that there was nothing impossible to achieve by the determined human mind and that probably accounted for why he was hugely successful despite the limitations of his relatively short exposure to education in his early years.

Many people, including President Muhammadu Buhari, governors, other members of the political class and captains of industry, have paid tributes to his memory, detailing his immense contributions to the national economic and philanthropic life. There cannot be any doubt that the Parakoyi of Ibadan lived a fulfilled and impactful life worthy of emulation. He will be sorely missed. May his soul rest in sweet repose.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Naaba, Utomi, Sani, Yunusa, Sonaya, Others Meet Over New Political Front Monday

Driving towards its agenda of launching a new political movement by January 2021, conveners and members of the National Consultative Front (NCF) will meet on Monday… Read Full Story

MONDAY LINES” When Òsómàáló Buys Coronavirus

I am an Oyo-Yoruba and I know that my ancestors have several pejorative terms to describe the Ijesa. Òsómàáló is one of them. Òsómàáló is a contraction of a Yoruba expression which means ‘I will stay squatting here until I am paid’. Its continued use verbalises the tension that historically defines relations between the wily… Read Full Story

I Am Not An Enemy To Anyone In APC ―Fayemi

As crisis rocking the Ekiti State chapter of the All Progressives Congress(APC) continues unabated, the state governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi has assured that he won’t treat any party members as an enemy despite the attacks being launched against him by some leaders… Read Full Story

47-Year-Old LASTMA Official Stabs Lover, Kills Self Over Infidelity

A 47-year-old official of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Emmanuel Mekuri, has stabbed himself to death following a disagreement with his live-in lover… Read Full Story

Clean Energy Investment: Building On The Ashes Of COVID-19

As the global recovery process from the COVID-19 pandemic tees off, the Sustainable Energy for All (SEforALL) has developed a document, The Recover Better with Sustainable Energy Guide for African Countries to support African countries as they develop their post-COVID-19 recovery plan and stimulus packages… Read Full Story

EDITORIAL: FG’s N13bn Pest Control Intervention Fund

RECENTLY, the Federal Government shocked Nigerians when it announced the setting up a N13.9 billion Pest Control Fund under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development. The fund was approved by the Federal Executive Council ostensibly to address the control of migratory pests, transboundary animal diseases… Read Full Story

VERITATEM: How Ghana Bulldozes Nigeria

ABOUT a fortnight ago, we received the shocking news that the Nigerian embassy staff buildings in Accra were levelled to the ground by a Ghanaian businessman, claiming that the edifice had been erected on his own land. He brought papers claiming ownership of the land. Apparently, our legation could not show proof of… Read Full Story

LEADERSHIP & MANAGEMENT: Are You Hungry For Success?

Success often comes to those who are hungry for it the most. That is the story of the Wright brothers. Before Orville and Wilbur Wright started working on building their aircraft, Samuel Pierpont Langley had covered considerable ground in the effort to fly the first airplane. Langley was a Professor of Mathematics at the… Read Full Story

Freedom From The Trap Of Mastered Helplessness (2)

Happy birthday to Uncle Jimi Solanke, one of the living legends of the creative arts in Nigeria, an accomplished thespian whose interpretation of roles made him bestride the stage of live theatre with ease and aplomb. He turned 78 last Saturday, 4th of July… Read Full Story

The Two Greatest Enemies Of Wealth

Tony Robbins said, “The secret to wealth is simple, find a way to do more for others than anyone else does. Become more valuable. Do more. Be more. Serve more. And you will have the opportunity to earn more.” To access wealth, I want to add mine to it, always learn more, because there is always more to learn! … Read Full Story

Are Ethical Leaders Good For Business?

Via the COVID-19 crisis, we have seen the value of ethical leadership – most notably in New Zealand which, under the courageous, compassionate and ultimately ethical leadership of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, has reduced cases to near-zero, while the deadly virus continues to run rampant through much of Europe… Read Full Story