Naaba, Utomi, Sani, Yunusa, Sonaya, others meet over new political front Monday

Driving towards its agenda of launching a new political movement by January 2021, conveners and members of the National Consultative Front (NCF) will meet on Monday.

Some of those expected to attend the meeting are Rt Hon Ghali Umar Naaba; Professor Pat Utomi; Prof Chidi Odinkalu; Comrade Isa Aremu; Alhaji Shettima Yerima; Lady Funke Awolowo; Mallam; Mallam Shehu Sanni; Barr Dan Nwanyanwu; Mallam Tanko Yunusa; Prof Remi Sonaya.

The group had last week announced that it set out to mobilize a mass movement of Nigerians due to bloodletting, deaths and to rescue the nation from “exploitative grip of lacklustre leadership and manipulation of bickering, factionalised ruling political elites.”

According to the national secretariat of the NCF, in a statement signed by Mallam Tanko Yunusa, today’s meeting will be an opportunity to attend to and fully straighten issues around membership of its interim steering council.

It will be recalled that some members of the NCF to include Olisa Agbakoba and Femi Falana had said their names were included as members of the front without due consultations.

The NCF, in the statement, however, explained that the movement was still a consultative forum and was yet to transform into a political party.

The statement maintained that the NCF was only, at present, leading a task of mobilizing Nigerians to join forces together to take Nigeria out of the precipice of a failed state and political anarchy.

The statement read, “The National Secretariat of the emergent National Consultative Front of National Leaders of Conscience, currently mobilising to save Nigeria from imminent political collapse and civil strife, wishes to clarify that the body is essentially still a consultative forum for popular political intervention in Nigeria, which is yet to transform into a political party as being widely speculated in the public.

“We, therefore, wish to reiterate in clear terms that the mandate and task before the NCF at the moment is the mobilisation of all well-meaning Nigerians to join forces together to pull Nigeria out of the precipice of failed state and political anarchy.

“So, consultations in that regard are expected to be finalised by January 2021, when the emerging movement is expected to be finally launched and inaugurated as clearly stated in our last communiqué, which also announced the setting up of a provisional leadership to steer and move forward consultations, while aggregating national consensus towards the formation and launching of a new popular political movement by January 2021.

“We are also not unmindful that our sort of Citizens’ Movement may face its own trials and challenges as we proceed from activities of some elements, who may wish to maintain the status quo for discernible reasons and therefore try to discredit and truncate the momentum already generated by our historical convergence to liberate Nigeria. But we as Leaders of Conscience are deeply convinced and assured by the fact that when Conveners and Allies championing a popular initiative remain resolute and steadfast, such intervention always triumphed over evil plots and machinations to destabilize and truncate,

“Again, as regards some reports in the media about “due consultations” with some of our Allies, the Movement shall be holding a major meeting of Conveners and Members of the Steering Council of the NCF on Monday, 6th July 2020 to try and authenticate and ascertain what the problems are and try to firm up the membership of our Interim Steering Council.

“Therefore, we will want Nigerians to be assured that issues around the membership of the Interim Steering Council of the NCF shall be fully straightened and resolved by Monday during the strategic consultation of Conveners and promoters of this initiative instead of allowing the Movement to distracted by any ploy.

“To this end, we wish to appreciate the great acceptance of this historic movement by Nigerians and wish to commend their unwavering solidarity in terms of the overwhelming support and solidarity received within 48 hours of announcing this political intervention, some of which are office buildings in various parts of the country as well as huge social media instruments to be launched after the next meeting.

“Finally, we wish to salute and commend the solidarity support received from our ideological Elder, Alhaji Balarabe Musa in Kaduna today as well as the astuteness and commitment of members of the Interim Steering Council of the NCF under the leadership of Rt Hon Ghali Umar Naaba, Prof Pat Utomi among others like Engr Yabagi Yusuf Sani, Comrade Joe Ajero, Prof Chidi Odinkalu, Comrade Isa Aremu, Alhaji Shettima Yerima, Lady Funke Awolowo, Mallam Shehu Sanni, Barr Dan Nwanyanwu, HC, Peter Ameh, Mallam Tanko Yunusa, Dr Kemi George, Barr Georgina Dakpokpo, Dr Chris Ekiyor, Prof Remi Sonaya, Mallam Hamzat Lawal, Mr Jude Feranmi, Mr Alistair Soyode, Comrade Mark Adebayo, Ogbeni Lanre Banjo, Hajia Kadijat Abdullahi and Comrade Promise Adewusi of the National Secretariat, for remaining courageous and steadfast to this great vision in the face of contending personal risks and sacrifices in our quest to save the country, renew its strength and make it claim its promise thereby saving the country and the black race from a thousand years of servitude.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigeria Records 603 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Now 28,167

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 603 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 28,167… Read Full Story

COVID-19: Why govs, others are more at risk —Medical experts

MEDICAL experts have spoken on factors that are capable of putting governors and other key political leaders on the first line of the coronavirus pandemic in more danger. They, however, dispelled as untrue the notion that the incidence of COVID-19 is higher among political office holders or health workers as many people assume… Read Full Story

UN Suspends Air Services As Terrorists Attack Chopper In Borno

The United Nations (UN) on Saturday announced a suspension of humanitarian air services in the northeast following the latest attack on one of its helicopters in Borno… Read Full Story

Buhari Appoints Pam As Christian Pilgrims Commission Executive Secretary

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Rev Yakubu Pam as the Executive Secretary of Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC)… Read Full Story

Appeal Court Upholds Yahaya Bello’s Election As Kogi Governor

The Court of Appeal, Abuja Division on Saturday affirmed the election of Yahaya Bello as the duly elected governor of Kogi State… Read Full Story

MFM To Begin Another 30 Days Prayer Retreat

The General Overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM), Dr Daniel Olukoya, has directed that members to extend the ongoing 30 Days Prayer Retreat which marks third session… Read Full Story

109,823 N-Power Beneficiaries Now Business Owners ― Minister

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq, says no fewer than 109,823 beneficiaries of the N-Power Programme are now business owners… Read Full Story

Who Flies APC Flag In Ondo?

EXCEPT the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) handles the primary election or selection of its candidate for the Ondo State governorship election carefully, the party in the state may be heading towards another round of crisis similar to the one that engulfed it in Edo State recently which may cause it to… Read Full Story

No Difference Between PDP, APC —Olateru-Olagbegi

Martins Kunle Olateru-Olagbegi is an aspirant of the Action Democratic Party (ADP) in the forthcoming governorship election in Ondo State. He speaks with HAKEEM GBADAMOSI on the preparedness of the party… Read Full Story

VOICE OF COURAGE: E No Finish?

The controlling leadership of ACN got a casual job in 2015 and took it like a mega contract. They did more than a month’s job for a day’s pay. They pawned everything in exchange for nothing. All core values were thrown away. The ancient landmarks of the fathers were set aside. Many of the icons in the land were… Read Full Story

GIBBERS: Buhari Isn’t Judiciary’s Messiah (1)

In the last 12 years, salaries of Nigerian judges have not been reviewed. In a review of the development of inflation rates in Nigeria between 1979 and 2019, by Worlddata,the average inflation rate was calculated at 19.2 per cent. Now, hold your breath. The report added “overall, the price increase was 80,304.39 per cent… Read Full Story

Threatened Cooperation! Cooperative Societies In The Cloud Of COVID-19

ALL over the world, especially in Third World economies, one of the platforms through which peoples’ common business dreams and financial needs are crytalised is the cooperative society. A cooperative society is simply a voluntary association of individuals who have come together to pursue their economic goals… Read Full Story

COVID-19: The Church And The New Order

The Church is just one of the institutions that have been caught in the heat of the coronavirus pandemic following the ban on public gatherings for about three months as a way of controlling the spread of the virus by the federal and state governments… Read Full Story

40 Years After, Ayinla Omowura Remembered With Album

As part of the activities to mark the 40th year anniversary of the exit of Apala icon, Waheed Ayinla popular as Ayinla Omowura, an album entitled ‘Anigilaje has been released in his honour… Read Full Story