If you’ve ever struggled with poor sleep, you already know too much about the negative impact it can have on your mood, health and productivity levels. You may also know that many synthetic sleep aids can leave you feeling disoriented and groggy. That may be why you are open to exploring CBD oil for sleep.

How to Find the Best CBD Oil Product for Sleep

When looking for the best CBD for sleep, it’s important to pay attention to labels. In fact, you actually have a few things to look at when going over labels. First, you’ll want to pay attention to the potency level per dosage to try to gauge how effective a product will be based on your needs. Second, you’ll want to look at the secondary ingredients listed for a CBD product. Many of the best CBD oil for insomnia products include CBD tinctures, gummies and capsules, and contain natural herbs and supplements that are linked with improved sleep. Next, take a look at reviews of the products that stand out on the shelf when it comes to promoting better sleep.

The Best CBD Products for Better Sleeping Reviews

1. Hemp Bombs CBD Sleep Gummies

Hemp Bombs offers a collection consisting of five CBD sleep products infused with melatonin. Each product contains 15 milligrams of CBD and 5 milligrams of melatonin per serving. When shopping the collection, you’ll find that blends vary by product. For instance, several of the CBD gummie products offered by Hemp Bombs contain proprietary blends that include L-theanine, scutellaria and passiflora to assist with sleep performance. You’ll also find a mix of full-spectrum and broad-spectrum options within the collection.

2. Green Roads Sleepy CBD Gummies

Green Roads offers melatonin-infused CBD gummies featuring 25 milligrams of CBD and 5 milligrams of melatonin per serving. These CBD gummies offer a soothing berry flavor that can be enjoyed just before your desired sleep time. In addition, these gummies are infused with natural ingredients like beet sugar and tapioca syrup instead of additives like corn syrup or dye.

CBDistillery CBD Nighttime Gummies

These broad-spectrum gummies deliver 30 milligrams of CBD and 2 milligrams of melatonin per serving. Formulated for nighttime use and sleep support, CBDistillery CBD gummies come in a delicious berry flavor. The flavor and coloring of these gummies come by way of natural ingredients like tapioca syrup, cane sugar and berry juice.

cbdMD CBD Gummies

These broad-spectrum gummies deliver 25 milligrams carried by MCT oil in each serving. Designed for stress and mood support, these broad-spectrum gummies offer a great-tasting way to wind down for a relaxing night. Each batch is made with natural ingredients like organic fruit juice, organic vegetable juice, cane sugar and tapioca syrup.

Koi CBD Softgels Nighttime With Melatonin

These softgels contain 25 milligrams of broad-spectrum CBD infused with melatonin for sleep support. Flexible and easy to swallow, these CBD softgels can be enjoyed easily when it’s time to unwind for the evening. They feature MCT derived from coconut as a carrier.

Green Roads CBD Sleep Capsules

Each capsule contains 25 milligrams of CBD and 5 milligrams of melatonin to assist with sleep. Designed to be easy to take before bedtime, these capsulesare formulated to help with stress and mood. The is a CBD isolate product that is easy to take without dealing with any chewing or flavors before bed.

cbdMD CBD PM Tincture for Sleep

With a hint of mint, this broad-spectrum CBD tincture delivers 16.67 milligrams of CBD per serving. This blend also includes MCT oil with a proprietary blend of melatonin, chamomile, valerian root extract, passionflower, cascade hops and lemon balm. This tincture is marketed for insomnia, relaxation, de-stressing, headache relief and sleep-cycle regulation.

Green Roads Sweet Sleep CBD+CBN Oil

Each serving of this sleep-support oil contains 25 milligrams of CBD and 2.5 milligrams of melatonin. In addition, this broad-spectrum formula is infused with vitamin E, MCT oil and blueberry flavor. It is designed to deliver a pleasant blueberry flavor before helping you to settle into a deeply refreshing sleep.

Final Thoughts on the Best CBD Oil for Sleep

The good news for you if you are searching for the “right fit” before bedtime is that CBD products for sleep are available in gummies, tinctures, oils, capsules and more! When determining how much CBD oil for sleep is ideal, people who are new to CBD typically start with lower dosages before working their way up. Generally, you will find that most CBD sleep products offer between 15 milligrams and 30 milligrams of CBD per serving.

