BREAKING: Adeboye declares 30-day fasting and prayer over situations in Nigeria

Apparently worried by the current situations in Nigeria, General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, on Tuesday declared a 30-day fasting and prayer across the country.

Nigeria has in the past week been embroiled in a series of crises which started with the protest against police brutality now widely known as #EndSARS protest and also the shooting of protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate on October 20.

However, based on the situation in the country, the RCCG General Overseer has directed that its members and the entire country should embark on 30-day fasting and prayer which is expected to begin on Sunday, November 1.

According to a statement by Pastor J.O. Odesola, the Assistant General Overseer in charge of Administration and Personnel on behalf of Pastor Adeboye, the prayer is to hold from November 1 to November 30 from midnight to 6.00 p.m. daily while the marathon fasting is to hold from November 1 to November 14.

The statement entitled: ‘Fasting and Prayer for Nigeria’, reads: “We hereby wish to inform you all members of RCCG that the General Overseer has directed that we should commence thirty days fasting and prayer exercise from Sunday 1st November 2020.

“1st-30th November 2020 from midnight to 6 pm daily. Marathon Fasting – 1st-14th November 2020. Prayer guide shall be forwarded soon.

“Where possible, brethren should be encouraged to come together for prayers while ensuring that all COVID-19 government regulations and safety precautions, social distancing, use of nose mask, provision of hand sanitizers or wash hand basin are put in place.

“You are to kindly inform and encourage all and sundry to participate in this exercise.”

Adeboye

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE