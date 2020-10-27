Top Sports Betting Sites in Nigeria Based on Minimum Deposit

There are a number of great online sports betting sites in Nigeria, and this list gives you five great ones based upon minimum deposit requirements.

What Are the Top Sports Betting Sites on a Budget in Nigeria?

Nigeria is a great country. A beautiful land with many great things to do. It is also a fantastic location for sports. There is football, basketball, boxing, among others. While some of the sports are very popular in the country, there is no doubt that football is king. This is the national sport, and the Nigerian football team is honored by their countrymen like no other place on earth.

They Love Betting on Their Teams

While Nigerians love to watch football and other sports, they also enjoy placing wagers on these contests. Sports gambling has become very popular within the country and there are a number of sports betting sites that are available for customers to use.

Selecting the best site can be a difficult choice. This is especially true if you do not really know exactly what it is to look for in a good sportsbook. You can look over this best betting sites in Nigeria comparison from bestbettingsites.com, where it will provide you with some good information.

There are a number of factors to consider when choosing your online wagering site. This includes such things as welcome bonuses offered, how you can fund your account, and the quality of customer service they provide.

There are many other factors to consider, however. Some websites offer far more options for betting on games than others. For example, there are sportsbook sites in Nigeria that offer as many as 46 different sports for you to place a bet on, while others offer no more than 21. That may not be a big issue to you unless you are someone who watches or likes to wager on many different sports.

Offering a More Secure Option for Enjoyment

One thing that many Nigerians are coming to enjoy about the sports betting sites is that they offer players the opportunity to follow the action as it happens. This is becoming an added advantage, as the safety at viewing centers has become a major concern.

These shops were often being raided by local groups of “bad boys,” who were targeting them and customers. This issue has died down in many areas, but it has some patron still concerned about their safety in visiting one of these locations to watch the action. Now that is not an issue, as many sites allow customers to follow these events as they occur and allow them to do so in the privacy of their own home or while they are at work.

Keeping Up with the Best Action

This is not as much of an issue for most Nigerians. Most can enjoy watching the games as they happen, and they love placing bets on sports.

While some will place wagers on the NBA, Cricket, or other sports across the globe, football is king here. The people of Nigeria love football, as many top athletes have taken their talents to the English Premier League among other destinations.

Players such as Rashidi Yekini, Nwankwo Kanu, Austin Okocha, and Teslim ‘Thunder’ Balogun have become stars on the pitch. They have helped to spur even greater interest in the sport, which will inevitably lead to more people wanting to place a bet.

The Covid-19 Crisis

The pandemic led to a shutdown of football leagues across the globe. That had a dramatic impact on the sports betting industry, but online casinos thrived during this time. They helped to support the bookmakers, as many have direct partnerships. Now these leagues are back, and customers have the opportunity to get in on the action once again.

But where do you go? The list provided above gives great locations for online sports betting and, there are many sites that offer what you are looking for in terms of perks and bonuses, you may find that their minimum deposit is outside your budget. Not every site has the same deposit requirements, which could play a part in making your decision of where you are going to place your wagers.

If you are wanting a list of the very best places to place a bet in Nigeria, here is a short list given in order of the minimum deposit required to use their site.

LionsBet – minimum deposit ₦50

BetBonanza – minimum deposit ₦100

Bet9ja – minimum deposit ₦100

1xBet – minimum deposit ₦360

Bet365 – minimum deposit ₦2750

LionsBet

This website requires a minimum deposit of just ₦50, the smallest amount required of any of our five best online casino sites. There are many appealing aspects to LionsBet beyond this, however. This website offers several sports that you can place a wager on, and they have an outstanding 24-hour, seven day a week customer service available.

You will also like that they offer an exceptional welcome bonus. The matching bonus is for up to a 100% match on initial deposits of ₦100.000. Plus, there are no charges for deposits or withdrawals and withdrawals are processed immediately.

BetBonanza

BetBonanza requires an initial minimum deposit of ₦100 to get started. They offer lines and take wagers on just about every major sporting event across the globe, and even expand to other forms of wagers, including taking bets on politics and entertainment. They offer some of the best betting odds you are going to find available in Nigeria and the site is completely mobile compatible.

There are a few detractors, including the fact that they offer a limited number of payment options and their customer service is not available 24 hours a day. However, like LionsBet, they offer a 100% match on deposits up to ₦100,000.

Bet9ja

This online sports betting site matches BetBonanza in requiring a minimum ₦100 deposit. They offer an exceptional website, and they have a variety of sports across several markets. We like the fact that they have a large number of in-play opportunities for those looking to place these types of wagers. The site is only available for Nigerian customers and they have a very good customer service policy. We liked the fact that the customer service representatives were all local Nigerians.

They also have a couple of blemishes on their site, including the fact that there is no horseracing available. That is kind of surprising considering that the sport is quite popular among gamblers in Nigeria. In addition, there is no live streaming capabilities either, another surprising choice considering the challenges that the country has faced with viewing centers.

The welcome bonus matches that of the other two sites we have reviewed. This is a 100% match of deposits up to ₦100,000. This is the most famous and well-recognized site in Nigeria.

1xBet

1xBet requires a ₦360 minimum deposit. This far exceeds that of our previous three choices but is likely a product of this being one of the most popular sports betting websites on the planet. Because of how successful they are, they offer one of the largest ranges of sports to wager upon and they have one of the best websites. They always have customer service representatives available and it is very good.

The number of live streaming options available is limited. That is one issue. Plus, while the website is exceptional, the desktop version can appear quite cluttered. There is a lot offered there, almost too much.

Since it is 1xBet, they go the extra mile for customers. The welcome bonus is 200% on initial deposits up to ₦100,000. That is an exceptional welcome bonus to say the least.

Bet365

This is another site that is widely recognized just about anywhere on the planet. They are in a number of markets, and this is a reason why their minimum deposits are quite high. It is set at £5, which is about ₦2500, much higher than any of the other four sites reviewed. This translated into an initial welcome bonus of 100% on deposits up to £100, which translates to roughly ₦50,000. It is also an issue that they do not accept Naira, meaning you must pay in sterling pounds. Withdrawals can take up to 28 days

It is understandable that you may be taken aback by the limited offers available, but they also provide a large number of promotions and they have the largest number of live streaming events you will find. This is probably the most trustworthy and respected bookmaker on the planet.

