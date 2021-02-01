That meeting in Akure

LAST week, the governors of Ondo, Ekiti, Osun and Oyo states met with the leadership of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN) ostensibly to resolve lingering issues following the expiration of the seven-day quit notice given to herdsmen by Governor Rotimi Akeredolu to vacate Ondo State’s forest reserves and the crisis that erupted in Igangan, Oyo State, over the criminal activities of herdsmen in the area. The governors were joined by their colleagues in Jigawa and Kebbi states. The communiqué issued after the meeting stated that Governor Akeredolu’s order was misconstrued and that he had only ordered those occupying the forest reserves illegally to quit. The communiqué further said: “Criminals should be apprehended and punished, no matter their origin, class or status. Security agencies have been trying to stem the tide of criminality in the country but must step up their efforts in the fight. There is the need to build partnership for peace and security with MACBAN and jointly wage war against criminality. No one had sent anyone away from any state or region but all hands must be on deck to fight criminality.”

The meeting affirmed that MACBAN should embrace modern breeding process by creating grazing reserves and practising ranching to prevent cattle roaming about, harping on the need to set up a standing committee in each state where there is none comprising farmers, MACBAN and the government representatives to ensure synergy and result. Subsequently, the governments of Oyo, Ondo, Ekiti and Ogun states declared that they were determined to apply the law to curb the security threats posed by the activities of the herdsmen in their respective states. They also said they would leverage on the recent pact signed with MACBAN to put a stop to the menace.

To all intents and purposes, the Akure meeting failed to advance the cause of justice and could only have further conferred a false sense of importance and superiority on the herdsmen who have committed unspeakable crimes in the South-West and other zones of the country for decades, destroying farms, sacking and razing entire communities, committing armed robbery and kidnapping on the roads and in the forests, raping women before their husbands and daughters before their parents, and collecting hefty ransoms even after killing their victims. Sadly, the Akure meeting that could have offered an opportunity to address some of the lingering issues turned out to be a mere talk show between the governors and the herders, leaving the real victims of the herdsmen’s atrocities in limbo. The overall agreement of the meeting is therefore suspect.

The meeting had governors and MACBAN members in attendance, but where were the complainants? Who represented the South-West communities that had been on the receiving end of the herders’ atrocities for decades? A proper meeting with the government presiding would have involved the aggrieved persons, giving all sides the opportunity to state their case. Government, being for everybody, would then reach a resolution with the parties. Besides, since there are substantive laws prohibiting open grazing in the affected states, we find it rather incongruous that the Presidency facilitated a meeting between the governors and MACBAN in defiance of these laws. Pray, are laws not made to be implemented anymore? Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, did not meet with anybody before invoking the Benue State law regulating grazing activities. Governors are in charge of lands, which are held in trust for their individual states. Nobody has the latitude to subvert those laws. That would amount to an affront to the constituted authorities.

For instance, among other provisions, the Oyo State Open Rearing and Grazing Regulation law (2019) states that anyone who engages in open rearing or grazing of livestock is guilty of an offence and liable on conviction to imprisonment for five years or a fine of N500,000 or both. Subsequent offenders shall upon conviction be liable to 10 years imprisonment or a fine of N2 million or both. Furthermore, the law prohibits the movement of livestock on foot from one destination to another in the state, with all herdsmen mandated to submit themselves for registration and get an identification card, which must be worn at all times. Cattle movement is only permissible by rail wagon, truck or pick-up wagon, between 7.00 a.m. and 6.00 p.m., while any person found moving livestock on foot is liable on conviction to imprisonment for five years or a fine of N500,000 or both. The law bans a minor from grazing, herding or grazing of livestock except under the supervision of an adult, while the minor or owner of cattle is liable on conviction to a fine of N300,000 or three years imprisonment or both. By the law, cattle owners are restricted to grazing livestock in approved ranches where persons wishing to set up ranches are to obtain permit from the state government for a period of three years, with renewal subject to the approval of the land owner. Why not simply implement the law?

We call on the governors of the South-West states to implement the laws on grazing and curb the criminal activities of herdsmen in the zone. They should leverage on the law, not their one-sided pact with MACBAN, to keep their people safe.

