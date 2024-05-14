IT seems that the latest craze among young people in Nigeria today is to perform just any feat that could make their names to be registered in the Guinness Book. After Hilda Effiong Bassey, a Nigerian chef, restaurateur and actress undertook a successful cooking marathon that broke the Guinness World Records, no fewer than three or four other youths across the country attempted to outperform Bassey’s cooking prowess, albeit without their claimed successes being recognised by the authority. And recently, a Nigerian youth, Tunde Onakoya, in New York City’s iconic Times Square, United States, contested and won the chess competition that got his name listed in the Guinness World Records for the longest chess marathon.

There is nothing wrong in all these attempts and successes, especially the ones involving the mentally and intellectually tasking game of chess and the impeccable cooking skills acquired through hard work and diligence. However, there is also nothing compelling about associating success and/or achievement with one’s name being in the Guinness World Records. In reality, it is good for one’s name to be in the Guinness Book of Records for the right reasons, but recognition of achievements and accomplishments is not limited to having one’s name listed in the book. Indeed, very few globally recognised leaders with sterling and exceptional attainments in life have their names in Guinness World Records. It is really important to stress this fact because of the dangerous dimension that the youths’ penchant for being listed in the Guinness World Records has taken in the country. It is the case, and sadly so, that some youths are already taking reckless and precipitate actions in order for their names to enter the Guinness World Records.

For instance, there is a trending video on social media of a Nigerian known as Young C who embarked on a challenge to be buried alive in a coffin for 24 hours. Even though he did not disclose categorically that he was aiming at breaking the Guinness World Records, it is reasonable and safe to assume that that was his intention judging by the trending pastime by many a youth today, and the seriousness he seemed to attach to the weird engagement. For instance, in a series of posts on his Instagram page, he stated that the stunt is real and not a cruise. He was said to have made adequate preparation that would enable him to use his phone for the duration of his stay in a coffin underground, and indeed, he reportedly sent messages and posted a video from inside the coffin, sharing updates on his recent experience as a living man buried alive. In the video, he said he had already spent over eight hours in the coffin and was already experiencing physical discomfort like excessive sweating but that he was bent on spending 24 hours in the coffin underground!

All of this sounds rather preposterous and bizarre but that was what happened because a misguided young man wanted to look exceptional by engaging in an endeavour that is neither socially nor economically beneficial to him and the society. Young C’s attempt at achieving stardom is patently sensational, dangerous and reckless and therefore deserved to be condemned. There is no gainsaying the fact that the stunt is a terrible attempt that could endanger the young man’s life. The society should not condone or permit such dangerous and senseless stunts. Indeed, this ludicrous and risky attempt at breaking the Guinness World Records should be construed as a suicide attempt by subterfuge, and the culprit should be apprehended for questioning by the police. Why should anyone engage on a suicide mission under the guise of breaking a world record? And if one must necessarily be listed in the Guinness Book in order to feel accomplished, why not engage in reasonable, safe and socially productive attempts? Why take unreasonable and senseless risks in order to stand out, and to an end that is even less than honorable or profitable? What value can this thoughtless attempt bring to the society?

The truth is that the man’s attempt is akin to a suicide mission, which is a crime, and it should be treated strictly as such. That way, perhaps other people planning to tread the same dangerous path will be discouraged. To be sure, we subscribe to the fact that the pursuit of local and global recognitions in socially acceptable spheres of life and endeavours is honourable, but any unbridled quest to gain sudden or instant acclaim, as if the road to success has to be necessarily abridged, is asocial and morally reprehensible. Such a tendency is even worse when it verges on criminality as in the instant case of an unscrupulous man who caused himself to be buried alive in a coffin just to accomplish within 24 hours what no one else has ever achieved. It is a similar proclivity that has led many youths to get involved in fraudulent and criminal activities, including money rituals, in order to gain access to instant or sudden wealth. Yet, great men and women that are regarded globally as achievement-personified are known to have gained their recognition by dint of hard work, even when many of them are not listed in the Guinness World Records.

There is, therefore, the need to get Nigerian youth to unlearn the informal but misguided teachings that let them see ends as sufficient justification for the means deployed to achieve them, no matter how ignoble. There should be reorientation of young men and women along the line that emphasises the imperative of decency, industry, honesty, integrity and diligence in the pursuit of success and recognition. Meanwhile, for the purpose of deterrence, we reiterate our call that Young C should be arrested and interrogated over his surreptitious attempt at committing suicide and punished within the ambit of the law, if found guilty. The Nigerian society, including government at all levels, must be deliberate and intentional about taking steps to stop sensational, meaningless, dangerous and precipitate actions/ engagements aimed at attracting the Guinness World Records’ attention and recognition.

