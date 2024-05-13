The Kogi State Chairman, Nigeria Labour Congress, (NLC) Comrade Gabriel Amari said that it is high time the federal government listened attentively to the voices of Nigerians who are craving an end to their bad policies because Nigerians are really suffering.

Comrade Amari stated this on Monday when organized labour picket the office of Abuja Electricity Distribution Company, (AEDC) in Lokoja.

He said “The Government promised us new minimum wage but failed to implement it. All they know how to do is to increase electricity tariffs without putting the masses into consideration.

The NLC Chairman appealed to the government to reverse the electricity tariffs, stressing that, the present administration has continued to cause untold hardship on innocent Nigerians.

“Increase in electricity tariffs is a broad day robbery which will not be accepted. They promised us change, but we failed to ask questions on what kind of change they are bringing on board.

” The government should know that people are suffering with their obnoxious policies. Nigerians are paying for electricity that they are not using. It is under this administration that we are witnessing discrimination in the distribution of power. We can’t continue like this,” he stated.

According to Amari, the failure of the government to reverse the increase in tariffs will mean a shot down on the power sector.

“Privatization of the electricity sector is a complete failure and fraudulent. Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission, (NERC), we are saying no to discrimination in electricity distribution. We will continue to resist every form of exploitation by this government,” he added.

According to him, Labour is the only voice that can stop the obnoxious policies of government that are anti-people.

He called on the government to give all Nigerians a uniform band and equal hours of electricity.

The NLC Vice Chairman, Opaluwa called for the immediate withdrawal of the new electricity tariffs, stressing that, the power sector has been neglected for several years by the government.

