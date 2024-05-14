AN-IGBO umbrella organisation, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo is angry over a perceived campaign of calumny by a gang against the body and its successive leaders.

According to the organisation, through its national publicity secretary of the organisation, Dr Alex Ogbonnia, the gang has orchestrated the attacks on the leadership from the era of Professor George Obiozor to the current president general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu.

This is as the body for the umpteenth time denied having any plan to tender a public apology for the role one of its own, the late Major Gen Aguiyi-Ironsi played in the 1966 military coup that aborted the First Republic.

It said those behind the falsehood were unrelenting, despite the clarifications made by prominent individuals of the organisation in respect of their resolutions at a retreat held recently in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

The organisation quoted some leaders who spoke at the retreat as expressing disgust and anger over the spurious claim attributed to the outcome of the retreat.

The group said the leaders did not discuss such plan at any meeting, ascribing the false report to the figment of the purveyors.

It stated that the motive of those behind it was to create mistrust and taint on the leadership of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, adding that the leaders were delighted that more than 10 persons that attended the retreat have clarified the air on the falsehood. .

Part of it read: “The Ohanaeze retreat, which was chaired by no less a perfect gentleman than a former Chief of Naval Staff of the Nigerian Armed Forces, the former governor of Old Anambra and Old Imo States, Admiral Allison Amaechina Madueke (GCON) was attended by the target audience comprising the chairmen and members of all the Ohanaeze committees, association of town union presidents, women groups, captains of industry, among others.”

“The speakers at the event included Professor Okey Ikechukwu, Monsignor (Professor) Obiora Ike, Professor Nnenna Oti, Dr Nnaemeka Obiaraeri, Chief Sam Obaji and Dr (Mrs) Kate Ezeofor. Many questions from the audience were addressed; and a communique was issued.

“Evidently, we the Igbo destroy the Igbo in diverse ways; and turn around to claim that others are after us.

“When it was Chief Nnia Nwodo as the President General of Ohanaeze, the same group bombed the house of Nwodo at Ukehe; and pronounced him a saboteur that should be stoned to death wherever he was found.

“The matter took the author to Chief Mbazulike Amaechi house at Ukpor and Chief Amaechi was shocked to discover that they fabricated falsehood against Nwodo. And they apologized. Then Obiozor: Professor George Obiozor drafted the letter with which Chief Emeka Ojukwu was granted pardon.

“The trio of Obiozor, Chuba Okadigbo and Nnia Nwodo played greater roles for Ojukwu to return in 1982. Then Obiozor was not Fulani. The same Obiozor led the Igbo contingent to the National Constitutional Conference under Jonathan and landmark results were achieved. Obiozor was not Fulani.

“When the Ohanaeze presidency was zoned to Imo State and the Imo elders presented Obiozor to Hope Uzodimma, he, Obiozor suddenly became Fulani.

“Interestingly, as the former President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Enugu State, I worked closely with Nwodo and I am in a position to inform that even when the Rt. Honourable Emeka Ihedioha was on seat as the Governor of Imo State, our perspectives were on Obiozor as the man with the needed clout, intellect, global contact and political skills to lead the Igbo. Go and Verify. And, Obiozor house was burnt; and according to Comfort Obi, Obiozor died before his death.

“Today, it is Iwuanyanwu….crucify him, crucify him, over a falsehood manufactured by a man. Going by the antecedents, after the Iwuanyanwu presidency, another battle will begin with a new President General, by the same gang, with the same approach, the same hysteria and the same reaction.”

