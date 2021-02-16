Tegbe revalidates APC membership

There was massive jubilation at Labo area of Ibadan on Monday when the Mogaji of Oguntegbe Compound and former gubernatorial aspirant, Joseph Tegbe, revalidated his membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The revalidation took place at his ancestral home located at Ward 5 of Ibadan South East Local Government area, where Tegbe disclosed that efforts were in top gear “to bring in people of value to strengthen the APC ahead of the 2023 polls.”

A joyous crowd, drawn from the 12 wards of the local government, gathered to show support for Tegbe, commending what they called his “consistent support for the party, especially on the ongoing party registration.”

A party faithful at Ward 5, Mr Kabiru Akintola, said, “Mogaji Tegbe is the most consistent supporter of the party in Oyo State. He is a humble man that has provided a lot of help and supported party members across the state.

“He is a true model for the party and we are happy to have someone like him as a party member and our leader.”

Speaking shortly after filling in the membership register, Tegbe noted that the exercise offered the party an opportunity to consolidate on its reconciliation exercise and expand its membership base.

He appealed to “progressive-minded individuals” to seize the opportunity to become full-fledged party members in order to drive the change craved for in the country.

