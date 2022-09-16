Tech-based institution graduates eight in Ekiti

The Alluvium University, Ekiti State centre has graduated its first set of tech engineers and programmers.

The graduates will work with the United Kingdom-based parent company, Alluvium international, in its delivery of computer programming solutions for companies and organisations across the world.

Speaking during the ceremony for the eight graduates in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, the principal founder of the university, Jaytee Ojo noted that the training was necessary in order for the graduates to tap into the over $1 billion global market for remote tech engineers and programmers.

He explained that organisations across the world, especially in Europe are lacking software engineers, which they source from other continents, adding that the graduates would be sourced and work from Nigeria and earn their financial rewards.

Ojo who is the founder of Jaytee Ojo Foundation said: “Alluvium University is committed to training graduates in becoming skilled and valued professionals and to offer opportunities for young promising Africans to pursue a career in the tech industry as engineers or consultants. “

On the choice of Ekiti for location of the university, the founder revealed that the decision was to get a balance between city life and country-side serenity.

He disclosed that the graduates who were selected among the over 200 applicants had been exposed to the required education and skills with needed material support running into millions at no cost.

The Faculty Consultant, Mobolaji Tenibiaje said the vision of the founders was necessitated by the deficit of Nigerian tech engineers and professionals on the global tech market.

While commending the founder and his partner, Wale Olojo for their commitment and dedication at providing global opportunities for young tech engineers, Tenibiaje pointed out that that young citizens of the state would now have the chance to change their unemployment story.

Some of the graduates commended the institution for providing them the opportunity to acquire the skill at no cost, expressed readiness to work in providing technology solutions to the problems confronting mankind across the world.

Some of the graduates who spoke commended the institution for providing them the chance to learn and acquire skills at no cost, expressed readiness to work in providing technology solutions to the problems confronting mankind across the world.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE