MURIC, MMWG laud Egbewole’s appointment as UNILORIN VC

THE Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has commended the University of Ilorin for adhering to “high-level standards and global best practices” in the appointment of its new vice-chancellor, Professor Wahab Egbewole.

In a message signed by its director, Professor Ishaq Akintola, MURIC congratulated Professor Egbewole, who will succeed Professor Sulyman Age AbdulKareem, whose five-year tenure will end on 15 October, 2022.

The organisation said: “A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Egbewole has spent 25 years in the university. He is a legal luminary with a PhD in law and jurisprudence. He is therefore most eminently qualified for the post of vice chancellor.

“We rejoice with Professor Wahab Egbewole on this lofty appointment. For a very hard-working, unparalleled academic and seasoned administrator, it is a well-deserved position. As a quiet humanist and unsung philanthropist, students and staff of the university are set for pleasant surprises in welfare matters. The University of Ilorin has caught a big fish.

“MURIC commends the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the governing council of the University of Ilorin as well as members of the governing council for employing objectivity and following due process in their search for a new vice chancellor. It was their adherence to high level standards and global best practices which eventually produced the great asset which Professor Egbewole represents.

“We have no scintilla of doubt that Professor Egbewole will take the University of Ilorin to greater heights. We advise the new vice chancellor to keep his eyes on the ball, maintain his well-known stand on principles and remain faithful to his flair for striving for excellence.”

Also, the Muslim Media Watch Group of Nigeria (MMWG) commended the governing council of the university on the appointment of Professor Egbewole.

In a congratulatory message to Professor Egbewole, the group described his appointment as Allah’s will and a reward for his academic and professional excellence.

In the message, signed by the national coordinator, Alhaji Abdullahi Ibrahim and national secretary, Dr Nasirudeen Balogun, the group described Egbewole as a deeply religious and God-fearing person.

It said that the new vice-chancellor had exhibited humility, dedication and commitment to duty since he joined the university about two decades ago.

