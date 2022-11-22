Taraba NYSC warns corps members against security compromise

The coordinator of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Taraba State, Mr. Anthony M Nzoka on Tuesday warned corps members deployed to serve in different parts of the state to avoid situations that may compromise their personal security.

Nzoka gave the warning while speaking at the closing ceremony of the 2022 Batch ‘C’ Stream 1 orientation course, urged corps members to be ambassadors of the scheme by creating a positive impact on their Communities of primary assignment.

“As you receive your posting letters and move to your places of Primary Assignments today, I implore you to accept your postings in good faith and be true ambassadors of the Scheme. I urge you to make positive impact in the communities where you have been posted to serve, look inwards and identify their challenges and initiate Community Development projects that will have direct

impact on their lives.

“You must adhere to the NYSC bye-laws and be law-abiding citizens and avoid situations that may compromise your personal security.

“It is imperative to remind you that the Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme was introduced as a measure to curb graduate unemployment and dependence on government for white-collar jobs, as well as serve as a veritable tool in promoting entrepreneurship, Job creation, and economic independence.

“I wish to encourage you that the In-Camp training is only an introductory aspect of your chosen skill so, to broaden your knowledge and reap the dividends of the Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development programme, you will have to continue with the post-camp training for you to attain perfection” The coordinator encouraged.

Nzoka also commended governor Darius Ishaku and the Taraba government as well as all the security agencies for their usual Cooperation.

