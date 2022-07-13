Five people were reportedly killed at by suspected herders in a renewed attack on Makurdi, capital city of Benue State.

The incident, according to natives happened recent at Anter Mbalagh council ward of Makurdi Local Government Area.

It was learnt that the attack by suspected herders was unprovoked but stormed the community and attacked the people on the farm.

A native of Anter Mbalagh community who pleaded not to be named identified to include; Ave usaar, Temanenge kyer, kpungu orbakpa, Aondoakura Akume and Terkimbir Orbakpa.

The anonymous claimed that three of the victims had been buried, stressing that corpses of other two victims were yet to be found.

However, Special Adviser to the governor on security, Lt Col. Paul Hemba retd who confirmed the incident said that two people were killed.

“Am not aware if the people killed were five but I have pictures of two dead people from the community,” Hemba told newsmen through phone.

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP, Catherine Anene said she had yet to receive the report.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.AFRIMA 2022 AFRIMA 2022

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.AFRIMA 2022 AFRIMA 2022

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





Top 10 Business Ideas In Nigeria You Can Start With 100,000 Naira

2023: Kwankwaso Will Not Be Deputy To Obi —NNPP

Suspected herders kill five in Benue