Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested one of the escapees of Kuje Prison.

The inmate with the identity Yakubu AbdulMumuni (28) was arrested following information received by the Sango Ota Divisional Headquarters, that the prisoner was found around the Sango Ota area, on Monday.

In a statement issued by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi said that the DPO of Sango Ota, SP Saleh Dahiru, immediately mobilised his men to effect the arrest AbdulMumuni.

He was said to have confessed to having escaped from the Kuje Correctional Center, following the attack on the prison by bandits.

The statement reads, “One of the Kuje Correctional Center escapees was on Monday 11th of July 2022 arrested by operatives of Ogun state Police Command.

“The escapee, 28year old Yakubu AbdulMumuni, was arrested following information received by policemen at Sango ota divisional headquarters that, the convict was sighted somewhere around Sango Ota.

“Upon the information, the DPO Sango Ota division, SP Saleh Dahiru quickly mobilised his men and moved to the area where the convict was apprehended.

He confessed to the Police that he escaped from Kuje Correctional Center on the 5th of July 2022, when the Center was attacked by bandits.

“He stated further that he was convicted by Kogi state High Court for the offence of Conspiracy and culpable Homicide and sent to Kuje Correctional Center.”

Oyeyemi, said the State Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Bankole, had ordered

the State Criminal Investigation Department to facilitate the transfer of the convict to Correctional Center with immediate effect.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Police arrest Kuje Prison escapee in Ogun

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





Top 10 Business Ideas In Nigeria You Can Start With 100,000 Naira

2023: Kwankwaso Will Not Be Deputy To Obi —NNPP

Police arrest Kuje Prison escapee in Ogun