Suspected armed robbers kill two persons at different locations in Ibadan

Suspected armed robbers have killed two persons at different locations at the weekend in Ibadan.

The victims were gunned down after withdrawal of undisclosed amounts through Automated Teller Machines (ATM) of the Commercial banks, (name withheld) at Ire Akari Estate, off the New garage area and some metres away from an Ibadan-based radio station, Fresh FM, Challenge.

One of the victims, Femi Olaniyi Adebayo, a graduate of computer science was killed at Ajinde area of Ire-Akari Estate, off New Garage/Apata Expressway, Ibadan on Saturday night while another victim who is yet to be identified was killed after the withdrawal of N250,000 from ATM point some kilometres away from Fresh FM radio station, Ibadan.

Our correspondent gathered that Adebayo was killed shortly after the withdrawal of an undisclosed amount at one of the new generation banks at the Challenge bus stop.

It was gathered that suspected robbers who were operating on a motorbike trailed him from the point of collection to the spot where he was eventually gunned down.

The deceased, 29-year-old graduate of Computer Science went to withdraw money at the ATM machine of a bank at Orita Challenge at about 7.00 pm Saturday night.





According to his fiancée who was with him in the car at the time of the incident, the robbers requested the money he had just withdrawn.

His fiancee said: “He politely replied that he had delivered the money to the owner. They didn’t believe him and shot him on his left hand at very close range. Within a very short time, they fired several shots at his chest. They collected my phones and money in my handbag.”

Confirming the development, the father of the deceased, Alhaji Fatai Adebayo told our correspondent that the death of his only son had changed the narrative of the family.

He said; “it is true my only son was shot dead on Saturday night. I am doomed. His death has changed my life and narrative of my family. I leave them for God. I leave the robbers for God,” he lamented.

In a related development, a yet-to-be-identified quarry worker was shot dead after withdrawing N250,000 to pay his workers around the Challenge-tollgate road on Friday afternoon.

Our correspondent who visited the scene of the incident reports that though the remains of the victim had been taken away, but the blood stain was still on the floor.

The suspected armed robbers, as reliably gathered escaped after the victim fell down from the motorcycle, while the cash was taken away by the robbers.

A source in the neighbourhood who craves for anonymous said; “it was during the day. We were all here when we heard the gunshot. The young man was a quarry worker and he fell down after the gunshot.

The motorcyclist escaped but his passenger died immediately. We cannot approach the robbers because they were armed and they also came on a motorcycle.

“They escaped through the tollgate, Lagos-Ibadan expressway. It was later when his people came to take his remains they told us that he came to town to withdraw money for his workers and the money was just N250,000.”

When contacted, the state police public relations officer, Adewale Osifeso said investigations are ongoing on the two robbery incidents, saying the public would be updated accordingly.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Suspected armed robbers kill… Suspected armed robbers kill…