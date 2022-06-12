JAMB tackles ASUU president over comment on admission process

THE Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has faulted comments credited to the President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Professor Emmanuel Osodeke, on the admission process into universities in Nigeria, saying the board does not conduct admissions for universities and other tertiary institutions as insinuated.

Spokesperson of the board, Dr Fabian Benjamin, in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, said it was unfortunate that the ASUU president was not adequately informed by the admission process in universities.

The statement read in part: “The attention of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has been drawn to the ill-informed statement made by the rattled President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“The ASUU president had made this unfortunate blunder in his laborious effort to curry favour with the public when he unimaginatively said, ‘…admissions are being done by JAMB and sent to you …Vice-Chancellors don’t know how the admissions are done.’





“It is highly reprehensible for an academic, albeit a researcher of such high standing, not to have the slightest idea of how candidates are admitted or to be ill-prepared for such a public forum. It is thus obvious that the problem bedevilling the educational sector is actually deeper than we had imagined.

“We challenge the professor to present one vice-chancellor of university, rector of polytechnic or provost of any college of education with even one candidate that has not been recommended by the institution but admitted in the last five years.

“The board promises the professor one million naira if he can substantiate his falsehood with even one proof.”