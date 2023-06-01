The Asiwaju Good Governance and Media Centre (AGGMC) says President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has kept his promise to prioritise the security of the lives and property of Nigerians.

President of the group, Hon Ochonu Williams, made this assertion on Friday following a meeting between the President and the nation’s Security Chiefs.

Led by the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Leo Irabor, the chiefs met with President Tinubu on Thursday to discuss the current security threats and the way forward.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Farouk Yahaya; the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo; the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Amao; and the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba were all in attendance.

Others were the Director-General of the Department of State Service (DSS), Yusuf Bichi; and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Rufai Abubakar.

And Williams, a member of the defunct APC Presidential Campaign Council, said the meeting was timely and strategic, adding that it will usher in a new era for the country.

He recalled that in the President’s 80-page policy document, security is top of the eight-point agenda as the “bedrock of a prosperous and democratic society”.

According to him, President Tinubu pledged that his administration will make it a fundamental responsibility to protect the lives and property of its citizens by mobilising the country’s national security, military, and law enforcement assets to protect all Nigerians from danger and the fear of danger.

True to his words, Williams noted that the President is already making efforts to return relative peace and stability to every part of the nation.

He said from the meeting, the President showed that a lot more needs to be done in the fight against Boko Haram, bandits, and other criminal elements.

Williams said the charge for the security agencies to redouble their efforts is commendable while noting that the lack of cooperation among the Armed Forces, Police, and others is a danger on its own.





“The President made it clear that he will give security topmost attention if elected. And indeed, he has kept his word and has given a new sense of direction to the leadership of the country,” he said.

“President Tinubu has given a strong charge to the Security Chiefs to come out with a clear blueprint to end insecurity. He warned that he didn’t have the luxury of time, meaning he demands immediate action.

“The President also wants them to realign their intervention to fit, not just the expectation of Nigerians, but with the mandate that he has given to us. The area of synergy is vital to achieving a single purpose of tackling the challenges of terrorism, insurgency, banditry, oil theft, sea robbery, and piracy among others.

“He also harped on frequent consultations and timely actions on reports at the meeting of the general security appraisal committee. The President pledged to embark on reforms of the security architecture.

“All these are positive steps towards a safer and prosperous Nigeria. We want to commend the President for this and also urge him not to relent. We believe that with this level of patriotism, commitment, and clarity of purpose displayed so far, every sector will experience a revival, not just security”.