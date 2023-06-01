THE Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of La_Shipson Construction Nig. Ltd., Hon. Moses Godia Shipi, has revealed that the proposed multi-billion dollar project, The La_Shipson Industrial City, will provide 20,000 skilled and un-skilled employment.

Speaking to newsmen in Abuja, Shipi said the $10bn project will be sited on 584 hectares of land in Boi Village, Bauchi State, adding that 100 production factories will also be sited inside the city.



“We intend to generate 1,000 megawatts of solar power and 3,000-point solar street light system with close circuit television (CCTV) cameras,” he said.

Shipi went on to outline the aims of the mega project to include “increase our national (Nigeria’s) GDP; diversify and increase internally generated revenue; improve all the sectors across our country; poverty alleviation scheme; create employment opportunities.”

Others are to “stabilise our currency exchange rate; enforce sustainable price control; stop certain importations; increase our export and improve the living standard of the citizens.”

Shipi added that discussions with the stakeholders are on going for partnership and affiliations.

He concluded that the paperwork is in advanced stage for the actualisation of the project.

He listed the organisations behind the project to include Theorems IMPEX, India; Lasalle International Holdings, USA; Green Global Trading, Qatar, Bauchi State Government, Bogoro Local Government Area, among others.