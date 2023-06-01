The Nigerian Idol season 8 live shows began on Sunday, May 28, 2023, and the top 10 contestants took on the stage to perform live. All the acts had completely different styles, but they had incredible talent in common. We’ve gathered some key information you should know about the contestants below so you know who you are rooting for…

Oisamoje Daniel Ruben

Age: 24

State of Origin: Benin

Religion: Christianity

Family: He has four siblings. His father is late.

Occupation: Fish Farmer





Abagus Abraham Yinebon

Age: 28

State of Origin: Bayelsa State.

Tribe: Ijaw

Religion: Christianity

Family: He is the first child of 12 children, eight from his mom and four from his step mother. His father is late.

Occupation: Nursing

Chisom Obi Emmanuel

Age:

State of Origin: Anambra State

Tribe: Igbo

Religion: Christianity

Education: Currently an undergraduate at the National Open University of Nigeria, studying Computer Science.

Family: He is from a family of six. He has three brothers.

Constance Temitope Olatunde

Age: 18

State of Origin: Ekiti State

Tribe: Yoruba

Religion: Christianity

Family: She is from a family of four. She has a sister.

Goodness Urheriogho

Age: 23

State of Origin: Delta State

Tribe: Urhobo

Religion: Christianity

Education: Graduate of Microbiology at Delta state university, studied Etiquette and Reservation at The School of Aviation.

Family: Her parents are pastors. She has a brother. She lived with her family in Delta until she moved to Abuja.

Queen Esther Ibrahim, popularly known as Quest.

Age: 27

State of Origin: Oyo State

Tribe: Yoruba

Religion: Christianity

Education: A graduate of Library Archival and Information Studies at the University of Ibadan

Family: First of four children, and engaged to the love of her life.

Akwugo Reigneth Oghenevere, popularly known as Reigny.

Age: 30

State of Origin: Delta State

Tribe: Urhobo

Religion: Christianity

Education: Bachelor of education holder in Theatre Art.

Family: First of five children

Precious Mac Ibiama, popularly known as Precious Mac

Age: 23

State of Origin: Bayelsa State

Tribe: Ijaw

Religion: Christianity

Family: She has a sister, Faith Mac, that has been on the show before. Her older sister made it to the top 11 on Nigerian Idol season 6.

Savior Henry Eyo popularly known as Savy Henry.

Age: 27

State of Origin: Akwa Ibom State

Tribe: Etinan

Religion: Christianity

Education: Graduate of Computer Science from Yaba College of Technology

Family: He has two siblings.

Victory Gbakara

Age: 24

State of Origin: Delta State

Tribe: Urhobo

Religion: Christianity

Education: A graduate of Law from the University of Benin.

Family: He is the second child of five children.