Sunday Igboho storms Ogun, vows to flush out killer herdsmen

Popular Yoruba activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, on Monday, stormed Ogun State, to flush out herdsmen terrorising the people of Yewaland.

Igboho in an interview with the Ogun State-owned television station said he was in the state having had information about how herders in connivance with some soldiers are maltreating Yoruba people on their father’s land.

He narrated that his mission in the state was to flush out the herders in a bid to regain his people farmland and other valuables from being taken over by the marauders.

Igboho promised to work in collaboration with the Ogun State Government in ensuring that the Fulani herdsmen did not overrun his kinsmen

“I am in Ogun State to flush out Fulani herdsmen terrorising my people in Yewa axis of the state. The activities of these herders are unbecoming, hence, the need for Yourbas to fight for our rights before our land is being taken over by them.

“Our people living abroad are afraid of returning home because of unpleasant news about the activities of kidnappers and other banditry.

“We must not allow any evil whatsoever to happen to any Yoruba man in the hands of these people. They do not mean well for us,” he added.

He promised to meet with the State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, after his visit to communities under the siege of the herdsmen.

