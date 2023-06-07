Modalities for implementation of the reduction of workdays among civil servants in Kwara state have emerged.

It is recalled that Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq on Monday directed that the workdays of public workers be reduced from five days to three days per week as a temporary palliative measure to bring some ease to the workers following the removal of petrol subsidy by the Federal Government.

The state head of service, Mrs Modupe Oluwole, had directed all heads of ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) in the state to immediately work out a format indicating alternating work days for each worker under them.

Tribune Online investigations among the workers in the state showered that the modalities were different from one department or agency.

However, the heads of ministries, departments and agencies were asked to ensure that no office was allowed to be vacant of staff due to the modalities they may employ.

It was gathered that individual civil servants in the state were allowed to pick their preferred three days in a week to come to work.

According to the director, ministry of Communication, Alhaji Abdulganiyu Atere, he said that staff in the ministry were asked to pick alternate days in a week, all in a bid to ensure that synergy was achieved and the office was not left without adequate staff on any day of the week.

“You know the office cannot be without adequate staff. The directive was not created to make the office vacant. So, each worker was asked for preference of days to attend office in the alternate days of the week,” he said.

The information secretary in the Ministry of Health, Mr Gbenga Falade, said that staff in the ministry were allowed to pick three consecutive days out of the five days.

“For instance, I picked Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday to come to work. I’ll then use Thursday and Friday as off-duty days. We’re three in my section. So, other staff have picked some other days of the week to fill up the remaining days of the week because the office must not be left open without staff.”

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE