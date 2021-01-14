SUBEB, UBEC train 3, 552 teachers in Oyo

The Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board (OyoSUBEB) in collaboration with the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), has trained 3, 552 teachers in primary schools under its Teachers’ Professional Development programme.

This disclosure was made by the Executive Chairman, OyoSUBEB, Dr Nureni Adeniran.

Dr Adeniran said the training which began on January 4 was structured to herald the new academic session in the state, as well as enhance the state teachers’ capacity and teaching efficiency in the new session.

The OyoSUBEB boss further said the training would empower the teachers to provide quality education to pupils at the primary level.

The Teachers’ Professional Development is an educational reform programme aimed at developing highly skilled teachers through training, supporting and motivating existing government teachers to succeed in their duties.

“At the Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board, we believe every child has the right to be properly trained, and this is why we are training you the trainers.

“Governor Seyi Makinde-led government is committed to raising the standard of education in Oyo State, and we intend to achieve this through regular training of our teachers.

“We would leave no stone unturned in the training of these little ones, so that they may not pose any threat in the future to our society,” Dr Adeniran said.

The OyoSUBEB chairman reiterated government’s commitment to creating the needed enablement for pupils and teachers, so as to enhance the cognitive skills of the pupils.

Adeniran disclosed that plans were underway to rehabilitate dilapidated school buildings, adding that the board would also ensure more infrastructures were put in place at schools across the state.

He said Governor Makinde was passionate about changing the face of schools in the state.

