Strong external buffers to push foreign exchange utilisation beyond US$18.3bn — Analysts

Nigeria’s total foreign exchange utilisation rose to US$18.3 billion in the second quarter of 2026, driven largely by invisibles, as improved external buffers and market reforms support higher demand, analysts at Quest Merchant Bank have said.

According to the Central Bank of Nigeria’s latest Quarterly Statistical Bulletin, FX utilisation across the economy increased from US$16.2 billion in the preceding quarter and US$12.0 billion in the second quarter of 2025. Although both goods and invisibles recorded sequential rises, invisibles remained the principal driver, expanding 16 per cent quarter-on-quarter to US$13.2 billion. This marked the fifth consecutive quarter in which invisibles exceeded goods, accounting for 72 per cent of total utilisation. Goods represented the remaining 28 per cent, or US$5.1 billion.

Within the invisibles segment, financial services was the largest user at US$9.6 billion, up 8 per cent quarter-on-quarter. This category made up 73 per cent of invisibles usage and 53 per cent of total FX utilised during the quarter. Analysts attributed the dominance to cross-border financial transactions, offshore investments, trade finance activities and foreign investor repatriation. Business services, the second-largest category within invisibles, rose substantially to US$1.7 billion from US$1.2 billion in the previous quarter.

In the goods segment, the industrial sector accounted for the largest share at US$1.9 billion, or 37 per cent of FX utilised for goods, remaining broadly unchanged from the prior quarter.

FX utilisation for manufactured goods, the second-largest category, declined 15 per cent quarter-on-quarter to US$982 million from US$1.2 billion. Together, industrial and manufactured goods accounted for more than half of FX used for merchandise imports, highlighting continued reliance on imported raw materials, machinery and intermediate inputs.

Analysts noted that elevated import costs, amid renewed pressures on global supply chains following the US-Iran conflict, partly drove the higher demand. Total FX utilisation has risen steadily since the third quarter of 2024, reflecting improved market liquidity and stronger external buffers that have enhanced access to foreign currency.

Quest Merchant Bank analysts expect utilisation to strengthen further in coming quarters, supported by the CBN’s efforts to deepen market liquidity and sustain FX supply. The outlook is underpinned by robust external buffers, with gross external reserves up 21.2 per cent year-to-date to US$55.2 billion, an 18-year high.