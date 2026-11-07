2027 elections: Why we suspended staff annual leave — INEC chairman

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has suspended further annual leave for its staff ahead of the 2027 general elections to ensure personnel remain available for election preparations.

INEC Chairman, Professor Joash Amupitan, announced the directive on Friday during a readiness assessment meeting with commission officials in Lokoja, Kogi State.

He warned that staff found guilty of negligence, absenteeism, financial impropriety or political partisanship would face sanctions.

“Partisanship, negligence, financial impropriety and absenteeism would attract decisive sanctions,” he said.

Amupitan urged INEC officials to show greater discipline and commitment to their duties. He also directed Resident Electoral Commissioners and Administrative Secretaries to enforce attendance and accountability measures across their offices.

The directive comes as INEC prepares to conduct the 2027 general elections, which will involve more than 103 million registered voters across 176,846 polling units.

The presidential and National Assembly elections are scheduled for January 16, 2027, while the governorship and state assembly elections will hold on February 6.

The INEC chairman also announced improved welfare packages and logistical support for the commission’s personnel.

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He said the Consolidated Election Management Body Salary Structure took effect on January 1, 2026, while arrangements for its cash-backing were still ongoing.

According to him, salary, hazard and field allowances have been increased, while monthly overhead allocations to state offices rose by 150 per cent from July 1, 2026.

On logistics, Amupitan said operational pick-up vehicles had been distributed to state and local government offices. He added that 20 new Sports Utility Vehicles had been procured for Resident Electoral Commissioners, while Administrative Secretaries were also expected to receive vehicles.

He further disclosed that INEC was configuring 57,000 newly procured Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) devices to improve voter verification and accreditation during the elections.

The commission is also auditing its electronic result management systems, including the eEC8A verification platform, to support the transparent transmission of polling unit results to the INEC Result Viewing Portal.

On voter registration, Amupitan said printable Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and a digital PVC Location Portal had been activated.

He added that the preliminary voters’ register was available for public scrutiny, while the certified register would be published on December 15, 2026.