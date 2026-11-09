NGX rally faces fresh volatility in November — Cowry

THE Nigerian equities market may face renewed volatility in November as profit-taking, valuation concerns and uncertainty over monetary policy threaten to moderate its bullish momentum, despite expectations of improved corporate earnings and resilient liquidity, Cowry Asset Management Limited has said.

The investment firm, in its October 2026 Monthly Economic and Financial Markets Bulletin, described the market outlook as cautiously constructive but selective, noting that investors are likely to focus increasingly on fundamentally attractive stocks amid divergent sectoral performances and growing dependence on heavyweight counters.

The outlook comes after the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) All-Share Index appreciated by 1.23 per cent in October to close at 254,299.49 points, raising its year-to-date return to 63.42 per cent. Market capitalisation also increased by N2.01 trillion to N165.11 trillion during the month.

However, the headline performance masked significant weakness across several sectors, as the Industrial Goods Index, which gained 16.85 per cent, was the only positive performer among the five major sectoral indices.

The Banking Index declined by 10.42 per cent, while Insurance, Oil and Gas, and Consumer Goods indices shed 5.52 per cent, 2.58 per cent and 1.09 per cent respectively.

Cowry Research attributed the market’s performance to selective institutional demand, corporate earnings and portfolio rotation between sectors, warning that the benchmark index’s gains did not necessarily reflect a broad-based improvement in market participation.

The research firm expects better-than-expected nine-month corporate earnings to provide support for fundamentally attractive equities in November, while resilient liquidity could further sustain investment activity.

Nevertheless, it identified profit-taking, valuation concerns, monetary policy expectations and macroeconomic uncertainty as major factors that could trigger renewed market volatility.

The caution comes against the backdrop of the market’s significant year-to-date appreciation, which has increased the potential for investors to lock in gains, particularly in stocks that have recorded substantial price increases.

Dangote Cement was a major contributor to October’s positive performance, appreciating by 33.12 per cent to N1,420, while the Industrial Goods Index gained 16.85 per cent.

Conversely, the 10.42 per cent decline in the Banking Index reflected selling pressure and profit-taking in financial stocks following previous advances.

The divergence suggests that investors may become more selective, placing greater emphasis on corporate fundamentals and earnings prospects rather than relying solely on the broader market’s upward trajectory.

Cowry Research therefore urged investors to distinguish between the performance of the All-Share Index and the breadth and quality of participation supporting the market.

Developments in the money market could also influence equities investment decisions in November.

The report showed that banking system liquidity increased by 56.75 per cent to N7.373 trillion in October from N4.703 trillion in September, supported by reduced Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) liquidity absorption and substantial inflows from maturing Open Market Operations securities, Treasury bills, Federal Government bond coupons and Federation Account Allocation Committee disbursements.

The CBN allotted N6.182 trillion in Open Market Operations securities during October, representing a 64.69 per cent decline from N17.510 trillion in September.

The improvement in liquidity could support financial market activity, although the direction of interest rates and the CBN’s subsequent liquidity management operations remain important considerations for investors.

For November, Cowry Research expects potential money market inflows of approximately N13.787 trillion, compared with N13.495 trillion in October, largely from maturing short-term securities and other scheduled payments.

However, actual funding conditions will depend on the extent to which the CBN absorbs these inflows through fresh Open Market Operations, primary-market allocations and foreign exchange liquidity management.

In the fixed-income market, domestic Federal Government bond yields increased to 16.18 per cent at the end of October from 15.90 per cent in September, indicating weaker bond prices and continued investor sensitivity to government borrowing requirements and interest rate expectations.

The research firm noted that domestic bond market performance in November would depend on government issuance and pricing, CBN liquidity operations, inflation releases and the monetary policy outlook.

For equities investors, these developments could influence portfolio allocation between stocks and fixed-income securities, particularly as attractive yields in the debt market compete with expected returns from equities.

The broader economic environment also presents both opportunities and risks for the equities market.

Nigeria’s headline inflation moderated for the fourth consecutive month to 14.63 per cent in September 2026 from 15.39 per cent in August, offering some relief to the macroeconomic environment.

However, rising energy costs and persistent pressure on household purchasing power could constrain consumer-facing businesses and affect corporate earnings.

The naira also depreciated by 1.31 per cent in October to close at N1,346.86 per dollar, ending its three-month appreciation streak, despite external reserves increasing to approximately $55.26 billion by October 28.

These developments underscore the sensitivity of corporate earnings and investor sentiment to exchange rate movements, inflation and the cost of doing business.

Against this backdrop, Cowry Research believes the November market environment will reward selectivity, with corporate earnings and liquidity providing potential support, while valuation concerns and macroeconomic uncertainties could limit further broad-based appreciation.

The firm’s outlook suggests that sustaining the NGX rally will depend increasingly on the quality of corporate earnings, investor confidence and the ability of the market to attract broader participation beyond a few heavyweight stocks.