Strike: Judiciary workers shut down courts in Ondo

Judiciary workers under the auspices of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) in Ondo State, on Tuesday, grounded activities at all the various courts following the nationwide strike embarked by the

the union.

The National body of JUSUN had directed its members across the nation to down tools, demanding

and protesting against the non-implementation of financial autonomy for the judiciary.

At the State High Court, Appeal Court, Magistrates Courts and the Federal High Court in Akure judiciary workers shut the gates to all the Courts turning back lawyers and other judiciary workers.

The strike action was led by the state Chairman, Comrade Femi Afolabi, who said the action was in compliance with the directive from the national body of JUSUN.

Afolabi said the strike is to seek financial autonomy of the judiciary arm of government, saying though the Federal Government has allowed for financial autonomy, state governments were accused of not granting financial independence to the judiciary in the states.

Some lawyers and litigants were turned back by the workers at the gates of the court locked by JUSUN Officers while the staff of the Federal High Court were forced out of the premises.

