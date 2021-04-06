Fayemi visits Odumakin’s home, condoles deceased’s wife

Ekiti State governor, Mr Kayode Fayemi, on Tuesday paid a condolence visit to the Lagos home of the late spokesperson of the pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, Mr Yinka Odumakin, as well as that of an activist, Innocent Chukwuma, saying both of them left great legacies of selfless service and would be deeply missed.

Odumakin died on Saturday in a Lagos hospital, while Chukwuma, died on Sunday.

Fayemi, who was accompanied on the visits by his wife, Bisi was received by Odumakin’s widow, Dr Joe Okei- Odumakin and at Chukwuma home by Mrs Josephine Effah-Chukwuma.

The governor, who made this known on his Facebook page, said it was still hard coming to terms with the deaths of Odumakin and Chukwuma, adding that the two families “remain in our thoughts and prayers as they go through this very difficult period.”

He, however, prayed to God to rest their souls well.

“It is still hard coming to terms with the deaths of Yinka Odumakin and Innocent Chukwuma. They both left great legacies of selfless service.

“Bisi and I visited their families today to offer our condolences. We were received at the home of the Chukwumas by Mrs Josephine Effah-Chukwuma and at the Odumakin home by Dr Joe Okei-Odumakin.

“They remain in our thoughts and prayers as they go through this very difficult period.

“Yinka and Inno will both be deeply missed. May their souls rest well,” Governor Fayemi said.

