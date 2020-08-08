Stop whining over failed ‘coup’ against Edo Assembly, PDP tells Tinubu

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Campaign Council for Edo State governorship election has counselled the former Governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to “stop whining over the failure of the coup against the Edo State House of Assembly by the All Progressives Congress (APC).”

This is according to a statement signed by Kola Ologbondiyan Secretary, Publicity Sub-Committee National Campaign Council on Saturday.

In the statement, the PDP Campaign said “the whining by Asiwaju Tinubu has further validated allegations that the horrendous attempt to seize the Edo legislature has the fingers of the APC leadership for their personal reasons.

“Our Campaign notes that Asiwaju’s position also confirms allegations that some people in the APC are bitter with Governor Godwin Obaseki because he (Obaseki) refused to allow the APC cabal to have access to Edo treasury as well as his refusal to foist illegal levies and taxes on the people.

“Our Campaign stands with the people of Edo state and Governor Obaseki in their firm decision not to allow certain APC interests to impose and collect suppressive levies and taxes from house owners, school proprietors, hotel owners, taxi drivers, okada riders, market women as well as artisans who are struggling to make a living in Edo State.

“The APC cabal is distraught because Governor Obaseki will never compromise or mortgage the welfare and wellbeing of the people of Edo State, hence their desperate attempt to foist their stooge on the state.

“It is however imperative for leaders like Asiwaju not to allow himself to be dragged into putting personal and group pecuniary and political interests over and above the collective interest and wellbeing of the people of Edo State.

“It may, however, interest Asiwaju to note that Nigerians have been waiting for a patriotic statement from him that would address the humongous corruption in this administration particularly in Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), North East Development Commission (NEDC) and the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), among others.

“What Nigerians also expect of leaders like Tinubu at this time is to be a voice of caution to self-confessed liars like Oshiomhole and characters like lze-lyamu, whom Oshiomhole exposed as a thief, acid bather and person of questionable character, who should not be trusted with the governorship of Edo State.

“Nigerians further expected Asiwaju as a legislator to counsel the deserters in Edo State, who abandoned their seats for more than 180 days, and in the process lost their seats, to wait for the ruling of the court or prepare for a bye-election to prove their acceptance by the people.

“We wonder if Asiwaju as a senator abandoned his seat at the parliament for 180 days. Of course, he did not because he is aware of the implications.

“Our campaign, therefore, counsels Asiwaju and indeed other APC leaders to desist from any attempts that would colour illegality because of personal interests.

“Our campaign which enjoys the full followership and support of the Edo people wants Tinubu to know that contrary to his claims, Governor Obaseki has committed no impeachable acts by working in the interests of the people of Edo State.

“Governor Obaseki towers high above the shenanigans of the APC Cabal and will be overwhelmingly re-elected by the people of Edo State, come September 19.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Social Investment Fund: Reps Summon Adeosun, Ahmed, Farouq, Others Over N1.7trn Allocation

FORMER Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun and the incumbent Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, are expected to appear before the House of Representatives over N1.7 trillion appropriated for the implementation of National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) from 2016 to September 2019. Also expected to appear is the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq; incumbent and former permanent secretaries, desk officers involved in the implementation of the programmes in both ministries as well as the National Social Investment Office…

PTF Extends Phase Two Eased Lockdown By Four Weeks

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 has extended the current phase two eased lockdown by another four weeks. The phase started on June 1, 2020. The extension followed the approval of recommendations made by the PTF to President Muhammadu Buhari. The Chairman of the task force and Secretary to Federal Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, stated this at Thursday’s press briefing in Abuja. saying that there are however some amendments to the phase…

SEE THE APPOINTMENT LETTER: Bauchi Governor Gets SA On Unmarried Women Affairs

In a resolve to monitor and regulate the activities of single ladies in the state, Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir has appointed Balaraba Ibrahim as his Special Assistant (SA) on Unmarried Women Affairs. The appointment of the SA was contained in a letter signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Mohammed Sabiu Baba copies of which was made available to journalists in Bauchi on Thursday…

Industrial Unrest Looms In University System, NASU, SSANU Warn

The varsity workers, under the auspices of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities and other Associated Institutions (NASU), said on Thursday that they would immediately commence a nationwide strike as soon as the university system reopens after the COVID-19 lockdown…