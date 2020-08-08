Covid-19: AXA Mansard Health evolves initiatives

AXA Mansard Health Limited, the health maintenance organisation (HMO) arm of AXA Mansard Group has continued to prove its leading dynamics by introducing initiatives to better serve and engage its customers.

As an evolving HMO, it has come up with initiatives that cut across drug pickups, health talk and webinar series for corporate customers.

Dr Edeigbini Omokhudu, Head of Preventive Health and Wellness, in his statement said that “all feedbacks have been great and the customers love our delivery and structure. This has however helped us to engage and know our customers better.

“With over 75 pharmacies partnership across Nigeria, AXA Mansard Health Limited made medication easily accessible to the enrolees and limited unnecessary exposure to stay safe and keep social distance. Enrolees with chronic illnesses could pick up their medications monthly from the pharmacy instead of going to the hospitals for refills.

“After talking to a doctor on our telemedicine app, they can also pick up medications prescribed; the enrolee can walk into any of our partners with a prescription and enrolee card to be attended to.

“AXA Mansard Health Limited went virtual developing a series of health talk with topics on mental wellness, Covid-19, Sedentary lifestyle, Hypertension, and Hepatitis being slated for later this week.

“With 99 per cent engagement with our customers, these topics were uniquely selected based on data from the claims pool per organisation where we suggest what topics will be most pertinent to their staff, and also customer’s choice based on their own internal processes where we offer them a list of topics from the pool and then they pick based on their own decision making process.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Social Investment Fund: Reps Summon Adeosun, Ahmed, Farouq, Others Over N1.7trn Allocation

FORMER Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun and the incumbent Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, are expected to appear before the House of Representatives over N1.7 trillion appropriated for the implementation of National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) from 2016 to September 2019. Also expected to appear is the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq; incumbent and former permanent secretaries, desk officers involved in the implementation of the programmes in both ministries as well as the National Social Investment Office…

PTF Extends Phase Two Eased Lockdown By Four Weeks

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 has extended the current phase two eased lockdown by another four weeks. The phase started on June 1, 2020. The extension followed the approval of recommendations made by the PTF to President Muhammadu Buhari. The Chairman of the task force and Secretary to Federal Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, stated this at Thursday’s press briefing in Abuja. saying that there are however some amendments to the phase…

SEE THE APPOINTMENT LETTER: Bauchi Governor Gets SA On Unmarried Women Affairs

In a resolve to monitor and regulate the activities of single ladies in the state, Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir has appointed Balaraba Ibrahim as his Special Assistant (SA) on Unmarried Women Affairs. The appointment of the SA was contained in a letter signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Mohammed Sabiu Baba copies of which was made available to journalists in Bauchi on Thursday…