Stop taking Nigerians for granted

The statement by the Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to the President, Mr Femi Adeshina, on the recent RevolutionNow protest is not only disappointing but also provoking. The special adviser, in a TV programme ‘Sunrise Daily’ on Channels, Television on August 6, 2020 described the protest as a child’s play and even referred to the protesters as irritants.

You expect Nigerians to keep quiet when there is untold hardship in the nation and the government has even failed woefully? Why would a learned person such as Adeshina describe such a protest as an irritation and a child’s play? A child’s play he said when articulate Nigerians took it upon their shoulders to react to the unpalatable situations we have found ourselves.

Graduates keep turning out of our universities, polytechnics and colleges of education yearly with no hope of having a job. Nigerians are being killed, homes are being displaced, properties are being destroyed on a daily basis and yet the government seems unperturbed.

With no doubt, the life expectancy of Nigerians keeps getting worse. As a result of lack of structures, the body politic of the country has been rendered ineffectual and yet, the special adviser to the president is pretending that everything is all right with the Nigerian state. It is necessary for Mr. Adeshina to have a deep reflection on the state of things in the Nigerian state; enough of politics of deceit. His statement is totally uncalled for at this moment when the country is passing through a difficult time. The special adviser should rather come out and tell Nigerians what his master has done or will do to get the country out of the current mess, rather than uttering such a statement.

Arguably, the current trend has shown that the government has got nothing to offer Nigerians. In the actual sense, this is a wake-up call for Nigerians to shun party politics and start thinking as a people for a common goal.

The time has come for Nigerian leaders to take responsibility in making Nigeria a better place. The truth remains that what goes around will surely come around; thus, Nigerian leaders should stop taking Nigerians for granted; because revolution is inevitable.

Ishola Akinwale Victor.

victorakinwale2@gmail.com.

