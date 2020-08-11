As Oyo residents worry over mounting waste, govt pushes to ensure cleaner state

RUKIYAT BAKARE examines the difficulties and health hazards caused by improper disposal of waste in Oyo State and efforts by government to stem it.

It is no longer uncommon to see huge piles of waste, old house items, construction debris or used products dumped by the roadside, in drainage systems, on the streets, or in non-designated dump sites.

This is the norm in many parts of Ibadan, a town of many firsts, located at the heart of Nigeria’s southwestern state of Oyo. This is in spite of many efforts by the state government to promote healthy and clean environment in the state and discourage illegal dumping of refuse.

A visit to some major areas in Ibadan such as Molete, Bode, Gege, and Ogunpa revealed heaps of refuse by the roadside and in drainages.

Most recently, the indiscriminate dumping of waste has spiked, bringing with it attendant health hazards and environmental degradation. Beyond defacing the environment and exposing the populace to danger, the tourism sector gets its own share of the effects. Obviously, no tourist or intending tourist would take a town where refuse is dumped indiscriminately seriously.

Why indiscriminate refuse dumping persists

Drainage systems are constructed to ensure free flow of water to prevent flood and also to regulate surface water runoff.

However, in spite of the available systems, illegal dumping of refuse continues in Oyo.

According to the permanent secretary, Ministry of Environment and Resources, Dr Bashir Olanrewaju, indiscriminate disposal of solid waste exposes humans to environmental degradation such as flooding and drainage obstruction.

Speaking on the practice, a resident, Mr Olayiwola Olaitan, noted that he desists from the act knowing the effects of improper disposal of waste in drainage systems.

He said he prefer burning waste to disposing of it in unauthorised places, adding that he couldn’t do that the implications of dumping refuse indiscriminately.

“Despite the fact that I reside close to a big drainage, I am never tempted to dump my waste in the drainage because I am aware of its implications, which is one of the factors that led to the recent report of flood in the state,” he said.

However, Mrs Ayo Oyewole, dumping of refuse in the drainage is the only option left for her as she claimed that the state waste management agency only focuses on refuse on the major roads.

‘’Though I don’t really like the act, I don’t have any other option than to join others in dumping refuse in the drainage system since there is no other place to dispose of refuse,” she said.

Another resident, Mrs Bolanle Ayoade, told Nigerian Tribune that the state management agencies do not ply streets to collect their waste, and as such, they are left with the option of dumping their waste in the drainage or gutters when it rains.

Dr Olanrewaju, however, explained that trucks have been plying streets and evacuating waste materials, whether disposal fees have been paid or not. He also lamented the failure of residents to provide waste drums in front of their houses.

A resident of Molete, Ibadan, Mrs Adebayo Bolanle, admitted that she dumps her refuse illegally. She added that some previous government once gave a big tank for waste disposal in streets but since it is no longer in place, she has no option than to dump her refuse in the drainage.

Speaking on the development, the permanent secretary, ministry of environment and resources, said the government had banned the use of waste drums in areas as a result of the fire hazards associated with it, while he also complained that residents sometimes dump corpses in the waste drums meant for refuse.

How non-payment of waste disposal fees impacts effective service delivery

The permanent security however decried the non-payment of waste disposal fees by residents, saying this impacts negatively on the effectives of waste evacuation efforts.

“People default in the payment of fees to waste contractors, and since the contractors are not doing the job for charity purposes, they won’t dispose refuse for those who are not ready to pay, while these residents also fail to provide waste drums in front of their houses.

“Our people need to change their attitude towards waste management which involves dumping of waste indiscriminately because flood happens when river channels and drainages are blocked by solid waste,” Olanrewaju said.

In a bid to make Oyo State clean, the state government has set aside one Saturday in a month for environmental sanitation, and Thursdays for market environments. The state government also engaged contractors to help in waste collection.

Also, various campaigns have been carried out by non-governmental organisations, as well as government agencies, to enlighten the public on the need to keep the environment clean and healthy. But sadly, these efforts seem not to have yielded the desired results, as people still deface the environment with indiscriminate dumping of waste.

The permanent secretary also revealed the government’s plan to address the problem of illegal waste disposal.

“By next week we will be rolling out some numbers so that people will call when their wastes are not picked, while someone from the agency will respond,” he said.

Nigerian Tribune visited Awotan dumpsite, the largest dumpsite among the four authorised dumpsites in Ibadan. The dumpsite which covers 20.259 hectares of land is located at Apete Akufo road in Ido Local Government Area, Ibadan.

Speaking with Nigerian Tribune, a worker at the site, Kehinde Adeboro, said government treats the dump site to prevent foul odour from the dump. “The previous government helped us in treating the sewage from time to time and also gave us some materials like hand gloves, face masks, overalls, and boots to keep us safe from germs.”

A resident of Awotan Akufo, Mr Temitope Obanijesu, lauded the governor’s commitment to waste management.

“The governor has once visited this dumpsite and we are very happy with that because we know he has a good plan for Awotan dumpsite and the residents. I appeal to the government to fulfil its promises towards making the dumpsite better in terms of regular treatment to avoid bad smell from the dump,” he said.

Waste violators will be prosecuted –Oyo govt

Dr Olanrewaju also said government has inaugurated an environmental task force and that its officials will arrest and prosecute violators.

“We have started the enforcement that is part of the new solid waste architecture. So, whoever dumps waste indiscriminately will face the wrath of the law. We have equally set up six environmental tribunals to tackle waste management in Oyo State. It is our belief that in the next six months, we will see a neater, saner and more hygienic environment,” he stated.

Speaking with Nigerian Tribune, project coordinator of Renewable Energy and Environmental Sustainability Initiative (REES AFRICA), Mr Ayorinde Elegbe, stated that illegal disposal of waste is primarily responsible for the prevalence of illnesses in the state.

According to the environmentalist, a visit to the government hospital, Adeoyo Maternity Centre, will reveal that many of the illnesses that children suffer from are as a result of unhealthy environments.

He said: “The carbon monoxide from atmospheric pollution and other hazardous materials when disposed can lead to the release of toxins into the air and may cause or aggravate respiratory problems for humans. More so, sharp objects, nappies, contaminated medical waste, asbestos and tyres, just to mention a few, pose serious health and safety risks to children who may pick, eat or play with them.”

Elegbe also revealed that improper waste disposal is an issue that requires the involvement of all stakeholders if there will be a sustainable solution.

“Firstly, the habit of improper waste disposal is attitudinal and needs to be addressed from the perspective of campaigns, sensitisation and education. Government also needs to participate in the area of provision of an institution that works.

“There should be periodic monitoring and evaluation of PSP operators, especially in the area of servicing their customers and challenges with smooth operation. The government should insist on quarterly compulsory maintenance of their vehicles to ensure communities are not flooded with dirt.

“NGOs need to collaborate with government to sensitise residents on behavioural change communication,” he said.

