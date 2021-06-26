State assemblies given 45 days to pass Funds Management Bill 

By  Ishola Michael, Bauchi 

Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria has called on all the State Houses of Assembly to as a matter of urgency pass the Funds Management Bill for governors to assent to within the 45 days as agreed to by all the stakeholders.

This was contained in a communique issued at the end of the second quarter general meeting of the conference held on Saturday in Asaba, the capital of Delta State.

The conference also commended the state governors that have commenced the implementation of the financial autonomy in their states, and urged the other state governors to follow suit as agreed in the Memorandum of Action signed by all the stakeholders.

On the spate of insecurity across the country, the conference decried the situation and commended the Federal Government on its efforts at fighting the insecurity in the country. It called on the major stakeholders to use the instrumentality of the ongoing Review of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to accommodate Community Policing and State Police in the country to effectively tackle insecurity.

The Conference then commended and appreciated the efforts of the Governor of Delta State, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa and the Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly, Sheriff Oborevwori for hosting the meeting.

 

