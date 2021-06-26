Osun to commence continuous voter registration on Monday

Chairman, Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) Osun State chapter, Mr Adewale Adebayo, has stated that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will commence continuous voters registration (CVR) across the various local government in the state on Monday.

The Osun IPAC Chairman stated this in a press release signed and made available to Nigerian Tribune on Saturday.

According to Adebayo, INEC will commence the registration on Monday, 28th of June for electorates across the state.

He said, “IPAC Osun State chapter wishes to inform the electorate and members of all political parties in our dear state that from Monday, 28th June, 2021, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will commence Continous Voter’s Registration (CVR) across their LGA offices in our state.”

He urged the people of Osun State to take advantage of the continous voter’s registration exercise embarked upon by INEC to update their voter’s registration details.

“Eligible Nigerians that have clocked the age of 18 years, or have never been registered to vote or those who have experienced any difficulty during accreditation in previous elections can register to vote.

“Others such as registered voters who wish to change their voting location, and registered voters whose Permanent Voters’ Card (PVCs) are lost, defaced, damaged can also register.”

He, however, appealled to the electorate to cooperate with INEC staffs in their respective local governments and ensure they observe all COVID-19 protocols for their own safety.