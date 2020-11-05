Stanbic IBTC extends N40m varsity scholarship application deadline

A financial services institution, Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc, has extended the deadline for its 2020 University Scholarship Programme application until December. 31

Chief Executive of the company, Dr Demola Sogunle, said in a statement that the extension was necessary because most universities had not conducted the mandatory Post-Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (Post-UTME) screening while others had not released their admission lists.

“So with this extension, all the students who participated in the 2020 UTME would now have a fair chance to apply and those who have earlier applied with incomplete applications would have the opportunity to complete them,” Dr Sogunle said.

The Stanbic IBTC University Scholarship Programme is open to students who participated in the 2020 UTME and had gained admission into any of the federal or state universities in the country.

The scholarship, according to the organisation, is aimed at encouraging hard work and academic excellence among Nigerian undergraduates.

The total value of the award is N40 million for 100 beneficiary students while each beneficiary would receive N400, 000.

According to Dr Sogunle, the amount will be spread equally across four academic years provided such beneficiaries maintain, at least, a second-class upper grade and be of good conduct as referenced by the university.

To qualify, an applicant must have a minimum score of 200 out of 400 possible marks in the 2020 UTME with letter of admission into any of the public universities in the country.

Such letter, according to the organisation, must be issued by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) or the university concerned.

The application for the scholarship, however, can be accessed through the company’s dedicated website.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

ICYMI: CBN Lists Business Activities Eligible For N75bn Youth Investment Fund

THE Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has revealed main business activities and sectors in the Nigerian economy that are eligible to access its N75 billion Youth Investment Fund…

#EndSARS: Fr Mbaka Asks Buhari, Past Leaders To Apologise To Nigerians

Controversial Catholic priest and Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Nigeria, (AMEN), Rev Fr Ejike Mbaka, has taken a swipe at President Muhammadu Buhari and past leaders of the country demanding that the President should apologize to the country, especially the youths, on behalf of himself and his predecessors, for causing Nigerians so much pain…