IBEDC implements revised service reflective tariff

The Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company Plc (IBEDC) said it has begun the implementation of the revised service-based reflective tariff as approved by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

The new tariff is effective from November 1, 2020.

In a statement by the Head Branding and Corporate Communications, Angela Olanrewaju, the Disco stated that customers on the pre-paid platform will be the first to experience the revised tariff whenever they vend in this month of November.

However, for post-paid customers the revised tariff will reflect in the electricity bills they receive at the end of November 2020.

Olanrewaju said that “the new tariff is divided into five bands and based on hours of supply to customers, measured by the daily average availability of supply over a month. Customers on bands A, B & C will see some level of increase on last month’s tariff as they vend, while customers on bands D & E have their tariff frozen.”

IBEDC also assured its customers that “we remain unequivocally committed to ensuring quality and improved service across our franchise.

“We appeal for the continued support and understanding of our esteemed customers as we begin the implementation of the revised service-centric tariff, developed to meet your yearnings for an improved and efficient Electricity Supply Industry in Nigeria.”

