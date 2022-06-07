Stakeholders hail ongoing Oyo health reforms

Efforts by the Oyo State government to reform the health sector by allocating funds for the upgrade, renovation and construction of new public healthcare centres has been described as a dream come through by health workers in Oyo and Ibadan communities. YEJIDE GBENGA-OGUNDARE reports that they medical workers said they now have what it takes to meet the health needs of the people.

For health workers within Ibadan metropolis and Oyo town, it is the dawn of a new era as they now work in health centres that meet the standard required and do not have to stay in the dark to work. Indeed, for them, gone are the days when going to work is a source of concern as they now work in clinics that are not just mere buildings but modern structures with required infrastructure and equipment to meet the health needs of the people.

Speaking with Nigerian Tribune during a recent on the spot assessment carried out by the Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr Wasiu Olatunboasun, to Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) within Ibadan metropolis and Oyo town, the medical workers stated that they can now comfortably meet the health needs of the people and residents no longer travel to long distances to get basic medical care.

According to them, the huge funds allotted by government for the upgrade and renovation of existing PHCs and construction of new public healthcare centres is money well spent as it is already having a great effect in meeting the health needs of the people.

The Corordinating Medical Officer of Health in Oyo East Local Government, Dr. Oluwafemi Ajagbe told Nigerian Tribune that the newly upgraded Oba Adeyemi PHC, Durbar, Oyo is now a well-graded Category 3 health facility that will go a long way in strengthening healthcare services in the LGA, as well as prepare the entire Oyo State for future recommendations .

Also speaking, the Acting Primary Healthcare Coordinator of Atiba Local Government, Oke Modupe Oluwatoyin said the upgraded and newly built structures in the LGA are a big addition to the people in the region as it smoothens the path of easy access to healthcare for the people, adding that “this makes healthcare services more accessible to our people at the grassroots level, before the construction of the new PHC building in Atiba, it was not easy for healthcare workers and residents because they have to travel long distances and the workload on staff and facilities were so much. We now experience increased patronage from and we hope it will further increase as time goes on.





On her part, the Primary Healthcare Coordinator, Oyo West Local Government, Mrs. Lagbenro Arinlade Ayoade said the funds invested by the administration for adequate healthcare infrastructure has helped to improve work conditions, adding that “from the beginning of the present administration, health facilities have been enjoying changes.”

Community leaders and residents could also not hide their joy; the Baale of Agboye, Olakojo Kareem Afolabi, where residents donated their town hall for government to build a PHC stated that the community now enjoys tremendous achievements in child delivery and treatment of the sick since the Agboye health centre was built by the State Government.

Alh. Hussein Adebayo, a community leader in Oyo thanked the health workers for being helpful in their assigned duties, adding that “healthcare in the community has been strengthened at every level along with improved performance by our healthcare workers. Our community welcomes these strategic reforms and looks forward to working with our healthcare workers on expanding healthcare footprint. In view of the tremendous upgrades experienced by the industry, we look forward to continuously engaging with the state government for support to sustain and maintain the tempo.”

Speaking at the Owode Maternity Centre, Ward 1, Igbeti, some residents, Ishaq Abdulganiyu, Abdulrahman Aminat and Adamo Ibrahim all testified to the upgrade of the facility, and increased patronage at the centre compared to what it was before.

The other Primary Healthcare centres visited in Oyo were the newly built, Balogun-Bashorun Maternity centre, Atiba LGA; Newly built Ode-Aremo PHC, Atiba; Akeetan Baale PHC, Oyo West, which was upgraded.

Others include the Tewure Health Centre, Oriire LGA; upgraded Ladindin PHC and Isokun PHC, Oyo-West LGA; Newly built Jafu PHC, Fiditi and the Afijio PHC, Fiditi both in Afijio LGA.

Dr Olatubosun while speaking during the tour said the project was in line with the promise made by the Governor Seyi Makinde-led administration to give primary healthcare services a facelift so that people at the grassroots will enjoy easy access to basic medical care, adding that all the PHCs have gone through the process of infrastructure expansion with several engineering works, such as changing of all doors and windows to standard contemporary ones, more rooms and ensuring that roof coverings were also changed to storm-resisting ones wherever they are not.

He added that several other facilities were newly built to ensure that places where PHCs never existed or land spaces were made available were not left out in benefitting.

