NGO empowers women, girls with photography skills to promote green environment

A Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), Elena De’ Light has embarked on a move to protect the environment from pollution through its Elena Women and Youths Environmental Ambassadors (EWOYEA).

Through this initiative, the NGO empowered the vulnerable and indigent persons within the communities with hands on, in-demand skills that will enable them earn a living while making positive contributions to the sustainability of our environment.

The project also seeks to make the public aware that Mother Earth is equally a living organism, and as such, be treated as one.

The project also armed participants with basic knowledge on lifestyle change that will make the earth healthy.

It also trained participants as environmental ambassadors and advocates, equipped 10 young girls and women with photography skill which would be used to capture moments and promote green environment.

Speaking during the launch of Elena De’ Light in January, the Director, Mrs. Lucy Ladidi Elukpo said the NGO derives its mandate and thrust from the need to join the global efforts in making our environment a safe and peaceful place.





She said safety and peace can only be achieved and sustained if all parties and partners are treated fair and square.

Furthermore, she noted that the earth has for so long been at the receiving end of the activities of man, who have continuously exploited herwithout paying attention to the effects of his activitieson the environment.

“Protagonists of Gaia hypothesis sees the component of mother earth as a single complex organism. For any organism to thrive and flourish, it must be cared for and properly nurtured. Conversely, if it is exploited and pushed to the wall, it will revolt.

“Man’s activities like deforestation, indiscriminate waste disposal, mineral exploration have greatly impacted the environment negatively. During the last raining season, in an estate around Lugbe, no fewer than 15 lives were lost, and properties valued into hundreds of millions were lost to floods.

“This was because the estate developer did not make provision for proper drainage system within the estate. When the rains came in heavy, in revolt, it took with it everything in its path.

“In November 2021, according to BBC, oiland gas spilled from OML-29 well into the Santa Barbara River in Bayelsa state for nothing short of twoweeks.

“Aiteo Eastern Exploration and Production Company Ltd, owners of the OML 29 well exploration license attributed this spillage to sabotage while environmental experts attributed the cause to gross negligence on the part of Aiteo Eastern Exploration.

“While the blame game is ongoing, the sad reality is that the environment has been grossly degraded, with resultant adverse consequence in the quality of life of the people”, she added.

She expressed hope that every participant of the event will be an environmental ambassador going forward.