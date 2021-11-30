Stakeholders chart new course for real estate sector

The stakeholders in the real estate sector have converged for the 7th edition of the West Africa Property Investment Summit (WAPI) to redefine the property markets.

The seventh edition of WAPI tagged ‘Property Markets Redefined’ was held in-person and virtually live in Lagos to a global audience.

The event welcomed over 70 speakers and 600 attendees representing over 170 companies from 20 countries.

The summit was declared open on with a press conference moderated by Ayo Ibaru.

The panelists at the press conference were Seun Eyitayo, COO of Landwey (official sponsor of the 7th WAPI summit), Tope Runsewe, Dutum CEO and Laide Agboola, Purple Group CEO.

Runsewe said: “Our company’s role is to provide peace of mind, homes for our clients and service to the public. Also, to ensure that when developers conceptualize a dream we are able to bring it to reality by providing the actual building construction service. “What we would continue to do is to provide value to our clients, and service to the public who are the end-users of every building and product we build.”

Purple CEO, Laide Agboola said; “The market itself is evolving and things are changing. From our perspective, we see the future in technology. In fact, it is clear to us that it is not going to be all about brick, mortar, and cloud going into the future.

“But then brick and mortar are still important for everything that would take place but then we are hinging purple in our own direction which is technology.

“We are obviously delivering the very needed mixed-used development and that we see the market taking shape.

“When we say mixed-used it encompasses all the elements but then there are other opportunities within the market space, especially in the industrial space but definitely, there is work to be done.”

On her part, Seun Eyitayo, said “At Landway, I don’t think we are redefining per say, we are more like responding to the perceived needs of the people.

“The shelter is something that is a constant need. As long as there is a population increase, there is always going to be a need for homes and real estate; so, what we are doing is being innovative and becoming available products that we have seen that the housing needs of people are changing people are moving from mighty houses to smaller homes. We are responding to that and making products available.”

