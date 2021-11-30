Real Estate Regulatory Council Bill will reverse negative trend — HDAN

Apart from sanitizing the housing sector, the Real Estate Regulatory Council Bill when assented to by President Muhammadu Buhari will help reverse the negative trend in the country, Executive Director, Housing Development Advocacy Network (HDAN), Mr. Festus Adebayo has said.

The affordable housing advocacy expert stated this while commenting on the recent passage of the bill by the National Assembly.

Adebayo said the bill would ensure compliance with the best practices as obtainable in developed countries.

He said: “We also want to commend the Senate President and the entire member of the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for coming together to ensure that the bill sailed through on the floor of the Senate.”

Supporting the claims that the bill when passed into law will help reverse the negative trend in the country, Adebayo said it would guide against fraudulent practices by all-comers in the sector.

“We are in a situation where nobody is protecting anybody, not even the subscribers are protected,” he said, decrying the abuse which pervaded the sector for long where rules are constantly bent.

The executive director expressed confidence in the ability of President Muhammadu Buhari to give a speedy assent to the bill with a view to promoting sanity in the sector through relevant regulatory frameworks.

He stated that his body had gone through the bill and currently “working assiduously in collaboration with Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria (REDAN) and other professional bodies that are involved, including government agencies, like the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to ensure that the sector is safe and protected for investment.

Going down the memory lane, Adebayo disclosed that the bill was presented at the National Assembly two years ago under Reverend Ugochukwu Chime, former President of REDAN.

“So we are very pleased that the present REDAN’s leadership has made the bill their priority,” he said.

According to him, all professional bodies in Nigeria’s construction industries are allocated responsibilities in the bill, adding that the bill is not aimed at taking any one’s job.

“This is one thing that Professor Akin Mabogunje who had just celebrated his 90 years birthday fought for several years ago, for the sector to be regulated. I am sure that he will be happy that at last the real estate sector is going to be professionalized and regulated at last,” he said

