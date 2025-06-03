Stakeholder proffers solution to Nigeria’s educational challenges

Disturbed by reported cases of insecurity and other factors hindering the growth of the education sector, the Chief Executive Officer/Managing Director of eTutors Nigeria Limited, Adeniyi Ajayi, has recommended innovative online learning platforms.

According to Ajayi, adopting an online learning platform would address the multifaceted challenges confronting the sector, including overcrowded classrooms, high transportation costs, rising insecurity, and limited access to qualified tutors in the country.

Ajayi maintained that traditional tutoring methods are insufficient to meet the growing demands of students.

“We are here to revolutionise how learning happens, offering a secure and affordable alternative to traditional tutoring and reshaping how knowledge is delivered and consumed in the 21st century,” Ajayi stated.

Emphasising that the launch marks a defining moment in the evolution of education in Nigeria, Ajayi argued that the online learning platform provides a vital solution for students who have long faced barriers to quality education. The platform integrates live, interactive learning with real-time engagement, connecting students with qualified tutors from across Nigeria and beyond.

“For too long, our students have faced difficulties in accessing the resources they need. eTutors is here to change that,” he added.

The platform, according to him, aims to address key challenges within Nigeria’s education system, including the alarming statistic that over 75% of students scored below 200 in the 2024 UTME.

“Through the platform, we are not just helping students pass exams; we are fostering critical thinking and problem-solving skills that will serve them for a lifetime,” Ajayi emphasised.

Furthermore, he maintained that the platform eliminates risks associated with physical tutoring, such as travel hazards, kidnapping, and exposure to negative influences, by enabling students to learn safely from the comfort of their homes.

He continued, “eTutors offers real-time tutoring for a variety of academic needs, including preparation for UTME, WAEC, and IELTS exams, reinforcing its commitment to improving educational outcomes.

“Key features of eTutors include live interactive classes, comprehensive academic support, and a mobile app designed for low data usage.

“Parents can track their children’s performance through session recordings and tutor feedback, ensuring transparency at every step,” Ajayi explained, highlighting the platform’s user-friendly approach.

“The launch of eTutors comes as a response to the critical shortage of qualified teachers in Nigeria. Given the pressing need for quality education, eTutors offers a practical solution for students and parents alike,” he affirmed.

Ajayi encouraged parents, students, and educators to visit or download the eTutors app to explore the platform’s diverse offerings, adding, “Together, we can rewrite the story of education in Nigeria.”

