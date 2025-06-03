Gov Bago grants state pardon to 11 death row inmates

Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago, has granted an unconditional state pardon to 11 individuals who were previously sentenced to death by a Minna High Court on 2 February 2022 for culpable homicide under Section 221 of the Penal Code, following a communal clash in Lavun Local Government Area.

The state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Barrister Nasiru Muhammad Muazu, announced the pardon during a press briefing at Government House, Minna, on Tuesday.

Muazu noted that the governor, exercising his power under Section 212 (1) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), granted the convicts a state pardon. He explained that the decision followed a plea submitted by the convicts to the governor and the office of the Attorney General, which was subsequently forwarded to the State Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy.

“After a review and advice from the council on prerogative of mercy in the state, the governor decided to grant the pardon on 28 May 2025,” he stated.

The Attorney General added that the governor made the decision in a bid to bring lasting peace to the persistent communal clashes between the Gaba and Anfani communities in Lavun Local Government Area.

According to Muazu, the governor had held a series of peace-building meetings with both communities before the pardon was granted.

“Promises were made by the governor to both communities to find a lasting solution to the perennial clashes, but I can’t disclose the details,” he said.

The 11 pardoned convicts are Mohammed Mohammed, Ndana Alhaji Sheshi, Isah Baba Madu, Mohammed Mohammed Nda Bida, Abubakar Baba Salihu, and Baba Mohammed Shaba.

Other beneficiaries include Adamu Mohammed Baba, Haruna Muhammed, Isah Mohammed Alhaji Inuwa, Ibrahim Mohammed, and Mohammed Isah.

A State High Court sitting in Minna had, on 2 February 2022, sentenced 11 members of the Anfani community to death by hanging for culpable homicide resulting from a communal clash between the Gaba and Anfani communities since 2022.

