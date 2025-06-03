Tinubu’s achievements in two years evidence of courageous leadership — Minister

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has stated that the achievements of the Tinubu administration in just two years stand as irrefutable evidence of visionary and courageous leadership.

Idris stated this at the inaugural National Dialogue on Citizen Engagement and National Security, themed ‘One Voice, One Vision: Uniting Perspectives for a Stronger Nigeria,’ held in Abuja on Tuesday.

According to the minister, the event has come at a time when Nigeria is “at the confluence of purpose and possibility.”

He emphasised that the forum, initiated by the Voice of Nigeria (VON), is not merely a policy talkshop but a deliberate platform to harmonise policy perspectives with the lived experiences of ordinary Nigerians.

“Just last week, we commemorated the second anniversary of the Tinubu administration with ample proof of its monumental positive impact,” Idris said.

He stressed that no administration in Nigeria’s democratic history has recorded such sweeping reforms and achievements within two years.

“No preceding government has ever achieved what the Tinubu administration has achieved in two years: first, the courage to vanquish the monster of oil subsidy and the forex racket, and then massive road infrastructure, an unprecedented students’ loans scheme, and the CreditCorp, indeed, policies that are re-stimulating confidence in our young population,” the minister said.

The minister further lauded Tinubu’s achievements in two years, saying his policies are beginning to yield tangible outcomes.

He said, “After a stormy start, food prices are falling, even as we are stemming the tide of insecurity, while the impact of governance, for the first time in decades, is making new headway through the local government autonomy, the creation of ministries for regional development, and the biggest boost in agriculture, the creation of the Federal Ministry of Livestock Development.”

On Tinubu’s achievements in two years, he added that “with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the voices are audibly uniting in further support of a man of vision and courage.”

Underscoring the core objective of the national dialogue, the minister described national unity and citizen trust as the foundations of national security.

“There can be no national security without national unity. And there can be no unity without trust. In times of uncertainty and insecurity, our greatest weapon is not force. It is trust between the governed and those who govern,” he stated.

He pointed out that the Renewed Hope Agenda is grounded in citizen participation and engagement, where every Nigerian “must feel, be seen, heard, and valued.”

The minister also praised the Voice of Nigeria for its renewed mandate and evolving role as more than a broadcaster.

“VON is not just broadcasting news, but shaping narratives and forging national identity… ensuring that, whether it is in Hausa, Yoruba, Igbo, or English, whether in Berlin or Birnin Kebbi, the voice of Nigeria is heard, respected, and trusted, echoing authoritatively from within a united people and secured territory,” he said.

Calling for genuine synergy among all national stakeholders, Idris said, “This forum reflects that vision. It brings together government, media, civil society, and the security community, not in silos, but in synergy. Not to talk at each other, but to listen to each other.”

The minister emphasised that Nigerians do not require uniformity to achieve unity; rather, they can embrace their diverse identities while remaining united in purpose.

“This dialogue is a symbol of that possibility as a platform where differences are not erased but embraced as part of a collective solution. I encourage us to leave here with more than ideas. Let us leave with commitment. A renewed commitment to truth in our media and institutions, to equity in our policies, to transparency in our governance, and to compassion in our communities,” he said.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE