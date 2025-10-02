SSANU threatens industrial action over withheld salaries, N40bn allowances

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) has issued a stern warning to the Federal Government over what it described as persistent neglect, broken promises, and deliberate disregard for agreements reached with the union.

The union’s National Executive Council (NEC), which held its 52nd meeting at Alvan Ikoku Federal University of Education, Owerri, lamented that the government’s actions risk plunging the university system into another avoidable industrial crisis.

In a communiqué signed by its National President, Comrade Mohammed Haruna Ibrahim, SSANU expressed deep frustration at the Federal Government’s failure to renegotiate and implement the 2009 FG/SSANU Agreement, describing the silence of the renegotiation committee as “a betrayal of trust.” The union warned that it would have no option but to act if the government failed to honour the two-week extension earlier granted by the Joint Action Committee of SSANU and NASU. “If this pattern of neglect continues, the Union will have no choice but to explore all lawful and appropriate avenues to compel compliance,” the communiqué read.

One of the key issues raised was the continued non-payment of two months’ withheld salaries of SSANU members who participated in the 2022 industrial action. The union described the government’s action as punitive and provocative. “NEC strongly condemns the continued withholding of salaries of SSANU members… and urges the Federal Government to immediately release the outstanding two months’ withheld salaries as a demonstration of good faith,” the statement emphasised. It further noted that deductions already made from previously paid arrears were yet to be remitted to pension administrators, a development it described as an attack on members’ retirement security.

Equally troubling was the union’s position on the disbursement of earned allowances. SSANU accused the government of adopting discriminatory practices by allocating only ₦10 billion out of the ₦50 billion Earned Allowance fund to the three non-teaching unions. “This allocation is unjust, discriminatory, and fails to acknowledge the indispensable role SSANU members play in the effective functioning of Nigerian universities,” the union declared, demanding the immediate release of the outstanding ₦40 billion balance in line with the signed Memorandum of Understanding.

Beyond internal university concerns, SSANU painted a bleak picture of the state of the nation, citing widespread insecurity, collapsing infrastructure, and worsening poverty. It decried the recent cholera outbreak in Zamfara and other parts of the country, the Abuja–Kaduna train derailment, frequent kidnappings, banditry, and devastating floods in Adamawa, Niger, and Lagos States as evidence of government failure to protect lives and maintain critical infrastructure. “Healthcare remains underfunded, agriculture and food security are under severe threat, and millions of Nigerians are facing acute hunger due to conflict, climate shocks, and economic instability,” the union warned.

On education, the NEC said Nigeria’s schools continue to suffer from outdated facilities and gross underfunding, insisting that “the government must urgently meet and implement global best practices in education by funding the sector adequately.” The union commended the slowing down in the creation of new universities, but stressed that quality, not quantity, must be prioritised.

On the economy, SSANU criticised what it described as reckless wastage in governance, even as inflation and fuel prices continue to crush households. While acknowledging the marginal stabilisation of the naira and a slight easing of inflation, it said Nigerians were yet to feel any real relief. “The escalating prices of petroleum products and essential commodities call for greater efforts to reduce inflation, which remains among the highest in Africa,” the NEC stated.

The union also drew attention to the plight of its members in state-owned universities, singling out Rev. Fr. Moses Orshio Adasu University in Benue State, where SSANU members are currently on strike over unpaid salaries. “This unacceptable practice must stop immediately,” it warned. SSANU further demanded urgent nationwide expansion of solar power installations to address the epileptic electricity supply undermining teaching and research in universities. It accused both federal and state governments of mismanaging increased revenues, insisting that “there is no excuse for failing to prioritise workers’ welfare.”

On security, the NEC made a bold case for the formal recognition of traditional rulers as part of Nigeria’s security architecture. “Integrating traditional rulers into national and state security councils is not a ceremonial gesture; it is an urgent and practical step toward restoring public confidence and achieving lasting peace across the federation,” the communiqué argued. It further called for targeted security emergencies in the worst-hit states, coupled with modern technologies, intelligence-led policing, and measures to address poverty, unemployment, and land-use conflicts fuelling violence.

To reposition universities, SSANU urged the government to grant full autonomy to university governing councils, strengthen research and innovation funds, and provide living wages with guaranteed, timely salaries to attract and retain the best talents. It also commended the introduction of the Tertiary Institutions Staff Support Fund (TISSF), urging the government to expedite the disbursement of funds already subscribed to by staff.

The union reiterated its readiness to support nation-building, highlighting the expertise of its members in engineering, ICT, healthcare, administration, and finance. “SSANU is not merely an advocacy group but a reservoir of professional expertise ready to partner with government and development agencies,” the NEC declared.

The Council demanded urgent action from the government on health, education, security, food production, and infrastructure. “Nigerians deserve concrete action, not promises,” the communiqué stressed, calling on its members to remain steadfast, professional, and committed to the struggle for a safer and more prosperous Nigeria.

NIGERIA TRIBUNE