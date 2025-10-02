NECA seeks Labour Minister’s attention over ongoing denegration of Nigeria’s industrial relations system

The Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) has expressed grave concern over the ongoing action by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), warning that the action amounts to self-help and tantamount to economic sabotage capable of derailing the country’s fragile economic recovery.

In a statement issued in Lagos, the Director-General of NECA, Mr. Adewale-Smatt Oyerinde, emphasised that: “conflict is an inevitable feature of the labour ecosystem, and Nigeria has statutory and institutional frameworks designed to address any disputes, including the Industrial Arbitration Panel (IAP) and the National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN). Any action capable of discouraging investment, undermining enterprises sustainability, or harming the workers that the unions claim to protect will be counter productive. While trade unions have the legitimate right to embark on industrial action, such rights must be exercised responsibly and within the bounds of the law.

“It is unacceptable for any union to conscript or coerce those not interested in its action or disrupt the operations of legitimate businesses not party to the dispute. Treating Institutions of labour administration with disdain and resorting to self-help is not only absurd but also against all known Conventions and Recommendations. When employers or workers are aggrieved, there are Institutions created to adjudicate or arbitrate in such matters. Nigeria’s recovering economy cannot be sacrificed on the altar of actions and pronouncements that are alien to global and local industrial relations practice”, he added.

Speaking further, the DG noted that: “uninformed and disruptive actions that could jeopardise the nation’s economic survival are neither envisaged nor acceptable in global labour practice. NECA will not be a passive onlooker as the foundation of Nigeria’s labour ecosystem is trampled upon. While we acknowledge the right to strike, such rights cannot infringe on the rights of others or threaten the survival of enterprises.”

Citing international labour instruments, including ILO Conventions 87 and 98, Mr. Oyerinde reaffirmed NECA’s commitment to upholding global labour standards, decent work and responsible business conduct, while not negotiating employers’ rights to manage their enterprises and investments within the ambit of the law. He stressed that the protection afforded to union officials under international conventions does not extend to sabotage, coercion, or actions that undermine legitimate businesses or threaten national security.

Mr. Oyerinde called on the Honourable Minister of Labour and Employment to act decisively by stopping the wanton and wilful denigration of Nigeria’s industrial relations system. He stated that “with Nigeria sending one of the highest delegations to the ILO Conference annually, it is curious that basic industrial relations principles, Conventions, and Recommendations remain poorly applied.” He called for the dispute to be resolved through lawful and constructive channels, warning that failure to act decisively could have far-reaching consequences for economic sustainability, job creation and preservation, investment attraction and promotion and national development.

