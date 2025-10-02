Former NNPCL boss visits APC National Chairman over mother’s death

The former Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Andy Yakubu, has described the death of the mother of All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, as a national tragedy.

Yakubu stated this during a condolence visit to Prof. Yilwatda at his residence in Abuja over the weekend.

He said the passing of Mama Lydia Yilwatda, mother of the APC National Chairman, who died at the age of 83 at the Jos University Teaching Hospital, was a painful national loss.

“The late Mama Lydia was a devoted Christian, a virtuous woman leader, and a pillar of the Church of Christ in Nations. Her death is not only a personal loss to the National Chairman but also to the entire APC family in Plateau State and across the country,” Yakubu said.

He noted that Mama Lydia, together with her late husband, Reverend Toma Goshewe Yilwatda, made significant contributions to the growth of the church in Borno, Yobe, Bauchi, and Plateau States.

“There is no doubt that Mama’s passing is painful and devastating to the Yilwatda family, especially at a time when her motherly advice and prayers were most needed, particularly by Professor Yilwatda. Her demise is a great loss to the Church, the Women’s Fellowship, and Plateau State,” he added.

