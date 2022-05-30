SOS to Gov. Makinde

I wish to passionately appeal to the Oyo State Governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde to please rescue me from the psychological and mental torture I am being subjected to by contractors currently handling the reconstruction of the Bodija International Market, Ibadan, Oyo State. I became a property owner at Bodija Market via a Contract Management letter issued to me by the Ibadan North Local Government on 2nd November, 1988 for initial period of Five years to operate public toilet facilities.

An agreement was entered into in this regard. A request for renovation, redevelopment and expansion by me was consented to on 4th May, 1999. This made me to give the facility a modern touch with the provision of water system, pumping machine, lavatory and other essentials. The singular building on site has ten toilets with modern facilities. The toilets were situated beside Sango Motor Park, along Secretariat/University of Ibadan dual carriage Way.

Of recent, a contractor, under the Build, Operate and Transfer Partnership agreement, has commenced demolition of the entire structure. I did a valuation of my property, estimated at N35million, which no one is talking about compensation with me. Your Excellency Sir, I am a 76-year-old Cardiac patient who had spent all my resources on this project. I do not have any other means of livelihood. As it is in your character to put smiles on victims of this category, I passionately call on you sir to please use your good office to prevail on the handlers of this project to ensure that adequate compensation is paid to me and those who secured the space through lawful means. I am already down with frustration. God will continue to bless you in all aspects, Sir.

G.A Odekunle, Agbowo, Ibadan.

