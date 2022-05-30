Business positioning, key to profitability —Ozoilo

DESPITE the prevailing challenges the economy poses in the growth and development of businesses in the country, a structured and well-positioned business would make massive profits.

Chief Executive Officer of CWA Digital Services, Mr Ekene Ozoilo, the Convener of 360° Selling System Business Bootcamp which was held in Lagos on Friday, explained that despite the misconceptions that funds is the major challenge of SMEs and business in the country, how well the business owner develops a system that brings his product or service into the hands of a high paying customer, would determine how well profitable the business would be.

He said the essence of the Bootcamp is to help business owners through digital marketing strategies that are enhanced towards generating multiple sales, as the level of sales determines how much money comes into the business, and how successful the business would be.

Mr Ozoilo noted that having successfully helped transformed businesses from making a few million to making a billion naira in less than 14 months, CWA is encouraged to help build more businesses, thus the maiden edition of the 360° Selling System Business Bootcamp.

“The system we have created is already working for the business owners we have worked with, we intend to replicate this system into many new businesses,” Ozoilo said, adding that before the end of the year 2022, CWA targets working with 500 businesses, both SMEs and corporates.

Speaking on the topic, ‘Understanding Ideal Target Audience and Customer Journey Roadmap’, CEO of JV Management consulting Limited, Dr Jennifer Seidu, explained that as a result of globalization and technological development, there is a massive competition, but a major survival or growth metrics is to have a reliable strategy that would help in competing, adding that these strategies are the roadmap to helping businesses by targeting the audience, increasing client base, strengthening position in the market and generating revenue.





She, therefore, noted that to create a business strategy, one of the strategies that must be fathomed is creating an innovation that would show implications of marketing and sales strategy that brings about the revenue.

