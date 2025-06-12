SON, NAFDAC warn food producers against substandard products

The Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) and National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) on Wednesday, warned producers and suppliers against flooding of substandard products into the nation’s markets.

The Director General of SON, Dr Ifeanyi Okereke stated this during a one-day Stakeholders workshop tagged, “Growing Businesses Through Standardization” in Abakaliki.

According to Okereke, substandard items are not good for a growing economy.

Okereke who was represented by Mrs Talutu Athan, Director, Cooperate Affairs Department of SON said the workshop was aimed at strengthening and deepening stakeholders/operators’ knowledge, understanding, and cooperation with the organisation concerning standardization activities for growing businesses.

He noted that standards adherence and compliance remain a major way to attain economic and industrial growth.

“Today’s economy reputation is as important as Customers want to know not only what you produce, but how.

“For our goods to reach premium market which and beyond our borders, they must meet borders they must reach established benchmarks. These benchmarks are not created to exclude it and frustrate producers.

“SON is committed to fighting against substandard goods. This is because when one trader floods the market with fake or inferior products, the reputation of genuine producers is also damaged.

“We cannot do it alone, we need your support, We need your partnership with stakeholders like you.

“Standards are not rules from above, they are building blocks for resilience and growth. They give you an edge in a crowded marketplace. They protect your investments. They turn hard work into lasting success,” the Director General said.

Also speaking, Mr Emeka Orajaka, Coordinator of NAFDAC in Ebonyi, said he was committed to fighting against fake and inferior products in the markets.

Orajaka, however, pledged support to SON to get rid of substandard goods across the markets in the country.

He urged producers and suppliers to embrace the campaign against fake products and ensure that their products are certified before taken them to the market.

A Resource Person, Mr Lawal Ayanda, who spoke on the topic, “Growing Businesses Through Standardisation” said the importance of using made-in-Nigeria goods, especially cables and wires could not be overemphasised.

Ayanda described Made in Nigeria cable as best due to its resistance to fire.

“Nigeria cables are flame retardant. Its resistance to fire. All Nigeria cables has SON logos,” he stated.

Mrs Maryrose Ugwueche, State Coordinator of SON in Ebonyi thanked all the stakeholders for their activities in the state.

Other stakeholders at the workshop include: the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Federal Road Safety Corp (FRSC), and Nigeria Immigration Services (NIS) among others.